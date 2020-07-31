Strike + Reel, North Texas premier Movie Theater, is now booking private movie watch parties for just $99!

This special offer, available for a limited time, includes your choice of movie (pick from a selection of fan-favorites currently showing) and up to 20 guests, starting at $99. These events will safely accommodate social distancing guidelines while offering a luxury experience for all.

Current fan-favorite selections include The Angry Birds Movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Argo, Deadpool, Back to the Future and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Call 469-471-0300 or email events@strikeandreel.com to book your Watch Party! Visit www.strikeandreel.com for more info.

About Strike + Reel

Strike + Reel is appropriately named after its roots in bowling and cinema. The first of its kind, Strike + Reel is a 90,000-square-foot entertainment venue featuring luxury dine-in movie auditoriums with large-format screens, luxury recliners and full bar service.

In addition to a luxury movie experience, Strike + Reel also offers state-of-the-art indoor attractions including bowling, interactive video games, LED-lit rock climbing wall, high-ropes course, laser tag and bumper cars.

Strike + Reel doesn’t stop at delivering the best luxury movie theater and fun indoor entertainment in town. Guests can also expect the best Modern American restaurant experience in Dallas. This isn’t your ordinary movie dining experience.

COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

In accordance with government regulations, Strike + Reel is continuing to take precautions during this time including:

Enhanced sanitizing stations for guests

Contactless movie ticket sales online

Sanitizing theaters after each showing

Social distancing seating in theaters

Contactless menu QR code or one-time use menus

Team members wear face coverings at all times, frequently wash hands and wear gloves

Strike + Reel

5902 N President George Bush Highway

Garland, TX75044

(469) 395-0300

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – midnight

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m

5902 N. President George Bush Hwy., Garland