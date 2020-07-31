Strike + Reel, North Texas premier Movie Theater, is now booking private movie watch parties for just $99!
This special offer, available for a limited time, includes your choice of movie (pick from a selection of fan-favorites currently showing) and up to 20 guests, starting at $99. These events will safely accommodate social distancing guidelines while offering a luxury experience for all.
Current fan-favorite selections include The Angry Birds Movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Argo, Deadpool, Back to the Future and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Call 469-471-0300 or email events@strikeandreel.com to book your Watch Party! Visit www.strikeandreel.com for more info.
About Strike + Reel
Strike + Reel is appropriately named after its roots in bowling and cinema. The first of its kind, Strike + Reel is a 90,000-square-foot entertainment venue featuring luxury dine-in movie auditoriums with large-format screens, luxury recliners and full bar service.
In addition to a luxury movie experience, Strike + Reel also offers state-of-the-art indoor attractions including bowling, interactive video games, LED-lit rock climbing wall, high-ropes course, laser tag and bumper cars.
Strike + Reel doesn’t stop at delivering the best luxury movie theater and fun indoor entertainment in town. Guests can also expect the best Modern American restaurant experience in Dallas. This isn’t your ordinary movie dining experience.
COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
In accordance with government regulations, Strike + Reel is continuing to take precautions during this time including:
- Enhanced sanitizing stations for guests
- Contactless movie ticket sales online
- Sanitizing theaters after each showing
- Social distancing seating in theaters
- Contactless menu QR code or one-time use menus
- Team members wear face coverings at all times, frequently wash hands and wear gloves
Strike + Reel
5902 N President George Bush Highway
Garland, TX75044
(469) 395-0300
Hours:
Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – midnight
Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m
