Independence Day used to be an outdoor holiday. It takes place right in the middle of the summer when the chances for rain are low and sunshine are high.

People would set up grills in the backyard or local parks and throw some hot dogs and hamburgers over charcoal while friends and neighbors sipped on beers and soda as their kids ran around them until it’s time to eat. Festivals would be packed with people from around the neighborhood sampling gourmet treats from local food trucks and listening to live music on an outdoor stage.

Then as the sun set, the nighttime sky would light up with exploding fireworks. Families would sit on picnic blankets and admire the rockets red glare.

Things are definitely going to be different this year on the Fourth of July. Thanks to the spread of the coronavirus, it’s going to be hard to go outside with your family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the Fourth and watch fireworks light up the nighttime sky.

However, communities across Collin County are adapting to this global health crisis so you won’t have to wait a whole year until a vaccine is developed to celebrate Independence Day.

Frisco Freedom Fest Fireworks View at The Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas

The Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas has come up with a safe way to get a great view of the fireworks from the Frisco Freedom Fest without venturing outdoors.

The Frisco hotel on Preston Road near the Dr Pepper Ballpark is offering a special rate for hotel rooms that offer clear views of the fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th courtesy of Frisco’s annual Fourth of July festival.

Guests can book a standard room for $99 plus tax on the night of the fireworks using the booking code FRIS99. Once the reservation is complete, guests can request a room that faces the fireworks show before they arrive or upon check-in. Rooms facing the fireworks will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

2. Allen’s Spirit in the Sky Fireworks Show



The city of Allen usually goes all out for their Fourth of July fireworks show and this year is no exception.

Allen’s Spirit in the Sky show features a collection of large shell fireworks that make a bigger boom in the nighttime sky. The show is also timed to music that will play on KLAK 97.5 FM.

Allen’s Parks and Recreation Department will still be able to have their impressive fireworks show started at 9:30 pm on Friday, July 3 at the corner of West Exchange Parkway and North Watters Road as long as attendees adhere to the special safety rules.

The fireworks can be seen from a 1-mile radius from the launch site and viewers must maintain a distance of six feet from outside of their cars. Guests cannot park on-site for the show and parking on residential streets is also discouraged.

3. Fireworks and Drive-Thru Parade at McKinney’s Red, White and Boom

All of the outdoor events like concerts, carnival games and food stands may have been cancelled for McKinney’s Red, White and Boom festival on Saturday, July 4th but they’ve come up with a creative way to celebrate the holiday.

The festivities start at 9-11 am with a patriotic drive-thru parade. Instead of standing outside and watching the floats go by them, guests can get in their cars and safely tour the floats that are parked through the downtown McKinney area. The floats will be located along Louisiana and Virginia Streets. The city will also play patriotic music and a special address from Mayor George Fuller during the drive-thru parade on KTCU 88.7 FM.

Then at 9:30 p.m., the city will light the fuse of its fireworks rig for its 20-minute fireworks show launched at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch. Guests won’t be allowed to watch at the launch site but the fireworks can be seen from up to four miles away and will be timed to special music broadcast on WRR 101.1 FM.

4. All American Fourth Fireworks in Plano

The fireworks will also fly over Plano’s skies on Saturday, July 4th.

The city’s fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Plano moved its fireworks display from the Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve to Lavon Farms near the Plano Events Center. The new location will allow more people to see the fireworks from their cars, homes and neighborhoods within a 1-mile radius.

Viewers can also listen to a soundtrack simulcast along with the fireworks on KLAK 97.5 FM during the show.

5. Virtual Fourth of July in Denton

The fireworks show for Denton’s annual Fourth of July celebration may have been cancelled but the city has come up with a virtual alternative for its guests.

Denton will hold a virtual 5K run and a parade instead on Saturday.

The city’s Virtual Liberty Run 5K will take place throughout the city as participants walk and run all around Denton’s neighborhoods and trails. Participants can share their walk or run online through the city’s parks Facebook page and register for the run on DiscoverDenton.com. Registration is free or $12 for an event T-shirt.

Then guests will be able to watch a Fourth of July parade from their homes starting at 10 am with a live kickoff on Facebook led by State Rep. Lynn Stucky followed by a live broadcast of the parade at 10:30 am. The parade will be posted on the city’s YouTube page for people who can’t be in front of their computers or phones at the start time.