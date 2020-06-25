It took Willie Hudspeth more than two decades of protesting. But Denton’s Confederate Soldier Monument was finally removed from its perch in front of the old Courthouse-on-the-Square in downtown Denton early Wednesday morning.

Denton County Commissioners voted last week to remove the statue, not because it was the right thing to do but because, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it was a “public safety issue” since protesters had been removing other “artifacts” around the country.

After their vote, Hudspeth told the Dallas Observer in a June 10 article, “I’m in disbelief somewhat, because it’s been so long. I had planned what I was going to say should this moment happen within my lifetime … [I’m] at a loss for words.”

It was also a sight Hudspeth never thought he would see, and he spoke about the importance of the monument coming down in human@Earth’s Youtube video below: