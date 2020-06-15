The nation’s spotlight has been focused on the seemingly unending injustices toward the Black community, thanks to the widespread use of social media and smartphones. This has led to a unique, unprecedented, and momentous upswing of worldwide support towards the Black Lives Matter movement and people of color. Communities are rallying together, calling for the support of black-owned businesses.

Advocates in their respective areas nation and citywide have compiled extensive lists that have been shared throughout various social media platforms, Google docs, apps, and online directories such as Yelp. Here is our list of restaurants and retailers in Collin County and surrounding areas to help aid black business owners in our own community.

Smokey John’s BBQ

A Dallas staple for nearly 50 years, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que is a true family business. The restaurant was founded by “Smokey” John Reaves, his wife, Gloria Reaves (“Mama Reaves”), and cousin, Douglas Spraglin (“Rent”). Smokey John’s was originally named ”Big John’s” until a harmless pit fire filled Big John’s with thick smoke, prompting the Reaves children to convince their Dad to rename. All three founders have passed in recent years, but their presence is still deeply felt in the community in which they served. Their legacy and tradition are survived by the Reaves’ three children, Juan, Brent, and Yulise.

1820 W. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas | 214.352.2752 | smokeyjohns.com

Tiffany Derry | Photo by Alyssa Vincent

Root’s Chicken Shak

Texas Native and Top Chef contestant, Tiffany Derry is known for her down-home duck fat fried menu. This highly acclaimed, unique, and delicious fried chicken can be found in Plano’s Legacy Food Hall.

“You know when fried chicken is right and when it’s wrong,” Tiffany says. “I felt like if I put it on a menu it had to be the best or they’d come for me. It had to be amazing. My clientele base will tell me if it’s not right. Oh, they’ll let me know. But I just want people to enjoy it.”

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | legacyfoodhall.com/vendor/roots-chicken-shak

Ms. Mary’s Southern Kitchen

Pork chops with extra gravy, fried chicken, catfish, and meatloaf. These are just a few of the soul satisfying southern comfort dishes that Ms. Mary is serving up on the daily.

Mary Davis started her restaurant in 2001 after being laid off from her Fortune 500 job position after 20 years of service. She rediscovered her passion for the culinary arts, and the rest is history. Be sure to finish off your feast with one of Mary’s homemade fried pies, cakes, cobblers, bread pudding, or banana pudding. You can find Ms. Mary’s Southern Kitchen in Carrollton.

1500 W. Hebron Pkwy. Ste. 102, Carrollton | 972.939.1200 | msmaryssouthernkitchen.com

Ms. Bettie’s Gumbo

This one is only available on weekends at the Frisco Fresh Market. Ms. Bettie is “Making Gumbo Great Again,” selling gumbo so good that sometimes she runs out in a single afternoon. Her spicy seafood gumbo is the stuff of Louisiana dreams, flavor rooted in the classic roux.

She’s at a stall in Frisco Fresh Market, selling gumbo in bulk containers every weekend.

9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco | 214.893.1264 | facebook.com/msbettiesgumbo

Tre Wilcox | Photo by Alyssa Vincent

Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts

When meal kits no longer make the cut for date night “culinary lessons”, two-time James Beard Award nominated, Top Chef contestant, and self proclaimed, “Chef-tainer” Tre Wilcox has the perfect solution. Tre Cooking Concepts is a unique event venue stocked with individual cooking stations perfect for date night or corporate team building events. He also provides fully customized catering options with on-site preparation rather than carting in containers of pre-prepared dishes.

“I always tell my chefs what I’m looking for, what I want to taste and let them go,” Wilcox says. “But you have to give them a lot of creative space so that they leave at the end of the day with their heads held high, proud of what they did.”

8200 Preston Rd., Ste. 135, Plano | 214.296.2168 | trewilcox.com

Savorite Southern Cuisine

Savorite is an East Plano hidden gem with an extensive menu of Southern soul fare. Daily dishes include baked chicken and dressing, chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, fried lobster tail, fish n’ grits, and shrimp n’ grits. Classic sides consist of collards, candied yams, black eyed peas, fried green tomatoes, mac n’ cheese, and hush puppies. Sweeten up your meal with a sweet potato pie or a slice of red velvet cake.

2400 K Ave. Ste. B, Plano | 469.969.0260 | savoritesoutherncuisine.com

Marissa Allen | Courtesy of Cookie Society’s Facebook

Cookie Society

Located in Frisco, Cookie Society is bursting onto the already booming food scene with its own sweet contribution. Baker and “boss with big ideas” Marissa Allen is dedicated to using the highest quality ingredients and–most importantly–real butter. Gluten free options are also available for those who ask.

Allen says that most of her days are spent in the kitchen, whipping up cookies by the dozens. Cookies can be picked up at her store in Frisco, or shipped nationwide. Aside from the tried and true favorites, Cookie Society also offers fun flavors like milk and cereal or cookie butter, not to mention a salted caramel that looks molten, banana pudding, and s’mores.

9320 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco | 214.618.0651 | cookiesociety.com

The Island Spot

Rich Food. Reggae. Rum. These are the main cornerstones of this Jamaican paradise located in Dallas and Carrollton. The recipes that make The Island Spot so special are all courtesy of “Mama” Joyce, who made Sunday dinners for the whole family, complete with fresh fruit juice from family trees and nearby farmer’s market. It’s the metroplex’s go-to spot for delicious jerk chicken, meat pies, savory oxtail, and classic brown stew chicken. The Island Spot also hosts rum tastings regularly.

2661 Midway Rd. #105, Carrollton | 972.447.7000 | island-spot.com

Kessler Baking Studio

Kessler Baking Studio is located in the vibrant Bishop Arts District. Owner Clyde Baker is a James Beard semifinalist, and locals fondly know him as the #BowtieBaker. Their signature items include strawberry rice krispie treats, cookies, brownies, and blondies.

Make sure to pre-order for Cinnamon Roll Saturday to take home their delicious, fresh, gooey, cinnamon rolls. They are currently open from Wednesday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1129 N. Beckley Ave., Dallas | 214.948.7412 | kesslerbakingstudio.com

Tasty’s Chicken

Located in Plano, the team at Tasty’s Chicken is changing the game on chicken wings and tenders. Tasty’s is small, with no inside seating and a small patio. The location used to be a Sonic. But don’t be deceived. Tasty’s offers 50 flavors to toss their chicken in in ensuring for a brand new experience with every new order.

Sauces include lemon pepper, voodoo, teriyaki wasabi ranch, mango habanero, strawberry, blueberry, mystery ranch, and much, much more. The only drawback would be choosing which delicious flavor to order.

705 W. Park Blvd., Plano | 469.209.9842 | tastyschicken.com

Jasin Burt | Photo by Brandon Hurd

Bottled in Bond

This swanky spot was created for excellence. Bottled in Bond was named after the “Bottled in Bond Act of 1897”, a law regulating the quality, distillation, bottling, and storage of American Whiskey. Mixologist and owner, Jasin Burt hand-crafts his cocktails in an atmosphere nodding to the speakeasies of our past.

The menu offers innovative twists on Southern cuisine, like bison burgers topped with bourbon and bacon jam and their signature Hot Brown Sliders, biscuits topped with ham, rosemary tomato jam, white cheddar, and béchamel sauce.

5285 Dallas Pkwy. Ste. 420, Frisco | 469.731.5410 | bottledinbondparlour.com

In The Cut Cafe

As stated on their website, In The Cut Cafe is home to a 15-inch Philly Cheesesteak rumored to be among the best in town. The Philly Cheesesteak is a mindblowing experience, and it’s just one of their many steak sandwiches that can be purchased along with one of Chef Dale’s “buckets” of pork chops, fried chicken, and more. It’s soul food at its finest, and best of all, they’re serving until 3 a.m. at night.

520 Shepherd Dr., Garland | 214.212.3188 | inthecutcafe.com

Black-owned Food Products

Want to keep an extra eye out at the grocery store? Here’s an extra list to help. Ordering Online is also an option!