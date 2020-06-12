Strike + Reel, North Texas premier Movie Theater, is now open. The 90,000-square-foot venue features eight dine-in movie auditoriums with large-format screens, luxury recliners and full bar service.

As a thank you to guests for their support, Strike + Reel will be playing movies for $4 all day, every day for a limited time. This includes recent releases like “Knives Out”, “Invisible Man”, and “Sonic the Hedgehog”, as well as fan favorites like “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, “Jurassic Park” and “The Goonies.”

Please find a list of available movies and showtimes on Strike + Reel’s website.

In addition, Strike + Reel is asking everyone which movies they want to see on the big screen by voting for their favorite movie. One person will win their own private screening of the movie for their family and friends.

In accordance with government regulations, Strike + Reel is taking precautions during this time including:

Enhanced sanitizing stations for guests

Contactless movie ticket sales online

Sanitizing theaters after each showing

Social distancing seating in theaters

Contactless menu QR code or one-time use menus

Team members wear face coverings at all times, frequently wash hands and wear gloves

*Please find full list HERE.

Strike + Reel

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – midnight

5902 N. President George Bush Hwy., Garland