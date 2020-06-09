On June 4, a group of protesters, mostly students, gathered in the sweltering heat at the Gates of Prosper shopping establishment to march in solidarity against the murder of George Floyd.

A town of only 26,000 people, Prosper is small by the metro area’s standards, yet the energy was high among protesters who held a moment of silence for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in memory of Floyd. The Prosper police joined them.

They mobilized around 3:30 p.m. to march around the complex, carrying handmade signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace”. Prosper police escorted the group and ensured safe passage through the stoplights and intersections.

Many onlookers showed their support with single fists in the air, honking horns, and loud cheers. The protest lasted for about three hours.

Prosper is part of a ripple effect reaching small to mid-sized Texas cities that are joining the national movement against systematic racism. It may be further removed from epicenters like Dallas, where activists gather in the hundreds and thousands, but it’s a sign of change to come.