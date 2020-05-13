Food

Taste of Addison 2020’s Cancellation Disappoints Guests and Addison Restaurants

Posted on
Addison Taste Addison Texas leisure food music arts festival summer

Taste of Addison 2018 | Courtesy of Visit Addison’s Facebook page

For three days every spring, Addison Circle Park is covered with tables and food stands, and on average 15,000 – 25,000 people show up. They come for music and culinary demonstrations, single serve Ahi tuna tacos and piled high pad Thai. The air smells like brisket, crawfish, and funnel cake. Last year, All American Rejects played.

The margaritas served inside pineapples are a pretty big draw too.

But this year, Addison’s biggest food festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

For a while, it looked like the festival, originally scheduled May 29-31, might go on. Addison had considered alternate dates, but last week announced that they were canceling due to the uncertainty surrounding restrictions on large-scale gatherings.

“This is the first time Addison has had to cancel an entire festival,” says Jasmine Lee, Addison’s Director of Special Events. “However, the safety of our guests and everyone involved is our top priority.”

Addison is a restaurant capital in North Texas, home to more than 180 restaurants in less than 5 square miles, and Taste of Addison, which started in 1993, is a celebration of them all. Though the stands offer meal-size portions of their most iconic dishes, that’s not why people go. Every stand offers a taste, a small dish that’s $3 or cheaper so that guests can eat as much as possible. It’s the soul of the festival, a tour through Addison’s food scene. Guests can try everything: Chamberlain’s pork belly bao buns, Blue Mesa’s elotes on a stick, a deep-fried avocado from Los Lupes.

Lee says that for local restaurants the biggest loss will be the publicity they get by attending the festival every year. As for the city, the festival may not generate direct revenue, but it does drive business for the tourism industry. It’s a loss that is being felt worldwide.

“This is most definitely not a typical year,” she says. “We are all waiting and watching to see what the future holds. Until then, we know that we need to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidelines.”

Taste of Addison officials are currently working toward an agreement with the booked national musical acts such as headliners Flo Rida and Third Eye Blind to reschedule performances for next year’s event, according to the Special Events Department.

There is no word yet on who has agreed.

Local restaurants were already having a rough since the COVID-19 began in March. They’ve had to get exceedingly creative to survive, relying on quarantine kits and temporary permission to sell liquor to-go, and make up for two months of lost dining service. Presently, many are reopened at 25 percent, while others are waiting for permission to open to 50 percent.

Losing one of the biggest restaurant celebrations, one that would have gotten people out and about again, is just another disappointment on a pile of other, greater disappointments.

All ticket holders were automatically refunded their money, though not all are appeased. “I live in Texas!! I haven’t missed a day of work and continue to live my life,” one local wrote on a Facebook about the cancellation. “I’m not a sheep. I’m not scared.”

“Any word about Kaboomtown yet?” another asked.

Kaboom Town is one of Addison’s major events, a nationally recognized fireworks show that can draw crowds of 400,000, and for many people in the area, it’s synonymous with July 4.

Visit Addison claimed that they haven’t yet made a decision about Kaboom Town. They plan to have one made by the end of the month.

Lee indicates that Taste Addison, as an annual festival, will survive. Its vendors and attendees are loyal, and she believes they will return. On the weekend of June 4, 2021, Lee is hopeful that as many restaurants as can will fit in the park, and the air will smell like funnel cakes, crawfish, and brisket again.

“The 2021 festival promises to be filled with great food, music and fun as in past years,” she says.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.1K
1
Local News

North Texas Company Offers COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Collin County
2.0K
1
Local News

“It’s Crazy, I’m Not Gonna Lie.” Collin County Probation Officers Adjust to COVID-19 Quarantine.
easter cookies bunny bait easter cookies bunny bait
1.5K
3
Food

Local Restaurants Offering Easter Specials During COVID-19 Closures
1.5K
1
Business

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan For Reopening Texas
1.5K
2
Local News

Golf Courses to Remain Open in McKinney if They Follow COVID-19 Guidelines
the Celt Irish Pub the Celt Irish Pub
1.3K
1
Food

“We’re Going Down Fighting”: McKinney Pub Owner Calls for a Car Rally for Local Businesses Denied PPP Loans
Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave Day in Fort Worth art murals public art Texas Plano Profile art walk The Kimbell Art Museum Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Magnolia Ave
1.3K
Business

Which Local Businesses Are Reopening on May 1—and Which Aren’t
Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs Denton Confederate Monument by David Downs
1.2K
1
Longform

Remembering Confederate Monuments During Confederate History and Heritage Month in Texas 
1.2K
1
Features

Interdiction: Working Traffic on the Human Trafficking Highway
streetshowers plano streetshowers plano
1.1K
1
Local News

McKinney Man Offers Free Access to Mobile Showers and Bathrooms for the Homeless
1.1K
Health

Collin County Judge Rescinds March 24 Order, No Longer Rules All Businesses Essential
mckinney knittery yarn collection mckinney knittery yarn collection
1.0K
1
Business

Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, this McKinney Yarn Store Maintains a Tight-Knit Community

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


As we adjust to the changes in our lifestyles due to COVID-19, we need a little human connection. Go inside the Plano Police Department during a pandemic, dig in to the controversy surrounding one McKinney City Council member, and follow the struggle restaurants are facing: browse the 2020 May/June issue now!

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

News

Food

Arts & Culture

Business

Leisure

Longform

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top