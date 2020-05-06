The Best Mother’s Day Deals and To-Go Meals in DFW

The door to DFW restaurants has cracked open just in time for Mother’s Day. It’s been a long few weeks of quarantine, and now that some restaurants are reopening for socially distanced dining, they are finding creative ways to host Mother’s Day.

For some, their mothers are out of town, too far away to visit. In other cases, their mothers may be residing in some kind of longterm care center, where they haven’t been able to visit in weeks. The lucky ones are those who will be able to be with their mothers this Sunday, many for the first time in a long time.

Many restaurants are still relying on takeout only, and others are open at 25 percent capacity. All of them require some early planning in order to take advantage of their specials.

To that end, we’ve included restaurants that are offering takeout specials for Mother’s Day, as well as ones that are open at 25 percent capacity. Here are a few of the best to-go meals and special deals for Mother’s Day, May 10.

Bulla Gastrobar

This Spanish tapas place is open at 25 percent capacity. On Mother’s Day weekend, they are offering a brunch package at home for 4-6 people, served with patatas bravas and mixed green salad. A meal comes with pan-seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, and paella, as well as blueberry ricotta pancakes or waffles with Nutella. For $20, you can pick up mimosas for 6-8. Wine is also 50 percent off.

6007 Legacy Dr. Ste. 180, Plano | 972.805.4590 | bullagastrobar.com

Eatzi’s

This year Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, a European style market featuring chef-crafted meals, has three cakes on offer for Mother’s Day. Options include Black Forest Cake, a chocolate cake layered with mousse and brandied cherries, Coconut Mousse Cake, chocolate cake with candied hazelnut and rum coconut mousse, and, of course, the Mother’s Day Tower of Power. Cakes are available on Mother’s Day weekend only.

5967 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.535.6305 | eatzis.com

Haywire

Today, May 6, is the last day you can order Haywire’s four different Mother’s Day packages for curbside pick up. Options range from roasted tenderloin surf and turf, their signature chipotle meatloaf with smoked salsa, smoked turkey, and maple baked ham. All packages come with whipped potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, asparagus, mac n cheese, cornbread muffins, bread pudding, and a bottle of champagne. In addition, there are flower bouquets and cookies decorating kits on offer.

5901 Winthrop St. Ste. #110, Plano | 972.781.9473 | haywirerestaurant.com

Ida Claire

Today, May 6, is the last day to order curbside pickup for Ida Claire. Packages feed four and include fresh Southern dinner options like honey glazed ham or black pepper beef tenderloin. They also come with potatoes au gratin, asparagus, salad, and peach cobbler.

5001 Belt Line Rd., Dallas | 214.377.8227 | ida-claire.com

The London Baker

The London Baker has assembled DIY high tea boxes that can be picked up over Mother’s Day weekend. They have also partnered with a local florist, Alexandra Turner, to prepare floral arrangements that can be added to orders. Each box has personal sized jams and Devonshire cream to go with a three course tea with scones, finger sandwiches and beautiful little cakes.

2540 King Arthur Blvd. #111, Lewisville | 972.410.0106 | thelondonbaker.com

Meso Maya

Meso Maya is offering to-go kits of family-style brunch that can be pre-ordered or ordered day-of on May 9 and 10. Each order has chilaquiles verdes, chorizo migas, black beans, and a mimosa kit.

4800 W. Park Blvd., Plano | 972.372.4473 | mesomaya.com

Mexican Sugar

Mexican Sugar’s Dias De Las Madres packages must be pre-ordered by May 6 for curbside pickup. These packages feed four and can include either smoked turkey with mole sauce or Reposado short rib, along with various sides and chocolate avocado cake. They also have an add-on breakfast in bed kit with tacos, eggs, potatoes, and Jalisco sauce. Drink deals include Micheladas, sangria pitchers, or a bottle of champagne for mimosas.

7501 Lone Star Dr. Ste. B150, Plano | 972.943.0984 | mexicansugarcocina.com

Norma’s Cafe

Norma’s is offering homemade, family-style meals that don’t require any cooking. The brunch, lunch, and dinner meals serve up to six people and feature classic, comfort staples available for pickup and delivery only and do not have to be ordered in advance.

605 W. 15th St., Plano | 214.440.2748 | normascafe.com

Princi Italia

Both Princi Italia locations are open for dinner service at 25 percent capacity. They are taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Tables are set up six feet apart.

300 Dallas Pkwy. Ste. 120 | 972.378.9463 | princiitalia.com

Prim and Proper

Prim and Proper is offering curbside pick-up for Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. People can grab French toast with blackberry drizzle, bacon, berry parfaits, pastries, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and mimosa kits, along with a Tex Mex meal package.

7300 Windrose Ave. Ste. A130, Plano | 214.736.8530 | primandproper.co

Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines’ Mother’s Day Kit must be pre-ordered by May 6 for curbside pickup by calling the restaurant. A kit feeds four and can include burrata filet kit, a Bar N Ranch wagyu strip kit, and Deviled Affogato. Flowers, macarons, frozé, and 50 percent off wine are also available.

3701 Dallas Pkwy, Plano | 469.620.8463 | sixtyvines.com

Sushi Marquee

For Mother’s day, Sushi Marquee is offering three packages. The first is a sushi roll special that feeds four to six with a choice of classic rolls and speciality rolls, and four miso soups. Or there’s a teriyaki platter with grilled chicken, New York strip, grilled salmon, and a fried rice and vegetable medley. Finally there’s a family bento box with sashimi, miso soup, and California rolls. All platters come with dessert and a bottle of red or white wine.

3625 The Star Blvd., Frisco | 972.833.1608 | sushimarquee.com

True Food Kitchen

Until May 7, order True Food Kitchen’s Mother’s Day brunch basket full of nutrient-dense ingredients and recipes to make a spring garden scramble, lemon loaf, and strawberry lemon mimosas at home.

7601 Windrose Ave. Unit 100, Plano | 214.291.9591 | truefoodkitchen.com

UP Inspired Kitchen

UP Inspired Kitchen will be open and serving its full menu on Mother’s Day, and they are also offering two special package options available for pre-order. One is a DIY pancake breakfast board, and the other is a ready-to-eat brunch with pancakes, bacon, frittata, vegetable hash, and more. They also have floral arrangements from Blue Posy Floral Design. Orders should be placed by Thursday, May 7 for pickup on Friday or Saturday.

5285 Dallas Pkwy. #400, Frisco | 469.579.4197 | upinspiredkitchen.com

Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake’s Mother’s Day packages must be ordered by May 6 for curbside pickup. Packages include roasted Duroc ham, a whole chicken, or prime rib. Sides range from potato roast and green bean roast to dinner rolls and creamed Brussels sprouts. There’s also a Whiskey Cake Breakfast Package with maple sausage, bagels, jam, and quiche.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.993.2253 | whiskeycake.com