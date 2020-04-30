Which Local Businesses Are Reopening on May 1—and Which Aren’t

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, and museums can open on May 1 at 25 percent capacity in counties with five or more COVID-19 cases. They must observe social distancing guidelines and keep patrons six feet apart, or face a fine and possible jail time if they do not comply.

“Now it’s time to set a new course and responsibly open up business in Texas,” Abbott said.

Of course, just because they can, doesn’t mean they will. Many Collin County business owners are hesitant to reopen. In part, it’s because 25 percent capacity, for some, may not be profitable enough to justify the risk, especially when there is no guarantee that customers will arrive. A boutique owner in downtown Plano, for example, said Tuesday that she hadn’t made up her mind yet for that very reason.

“I’m not sure if the public is ready for us to reopen,” she said.

If the public is ready, they may have hard time figuring out which businesses are open and which ones are closed. To help alleviate some confusion, here’s a list of notable businesses who, as per Abbott’s order, have chosen to reopen and the ones who will not.

Movie Theaters

Alamo Drafthouse – Closed

Alamo Drafthouse announced that their Texas locations will remain closed. As they explained on Twitter, “Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.”

AMC- Closed

AMC has decided to delay their opening, but it has more to do with a lack of upcoming Blockbusters than it does worries about health. “To be able to open,” AMC said in a public statement Friday, “we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favorite movie theatres.”

Cinemark- Closed

Cinemark is waiting to open in midsummer “contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content,” according to a public statement.

Studio Movie Grill- Closed

Studio Movie Grill’s ten North Texas locations will not reopen. Founder and CEO Brian Schultz said he is looking forward to opening again, but that it wouldn’t be May 1.

Coyote Drive In- Open

This one is open. Because it’s a drive-in, they can easily open and observe social distancing rules—with a new one where if you get out of your car, you are kicked out. They call it their “Get out, Go home” policy.

Museums

Perot Museum of Nature and Science- Closed

The Perot has announced that it does not intend to reopen on May 1. “We are thoughtfully considering the ongoing social-distancing mandates and other compliance factors as we determine when to safely reopen,” they say on their website.

National Videogame Museum- Closed

Originally when the City of Frisco issued its disaster declaration, the National Videogame Museum closed until April 30. At this time, they have not yet decided whether they will reopen on May 1 or not.

Dallas Museum of Art- Closed

The Dallas Museum of Art is not going to reopen. Though they are aware of the inclusion of museums in phase one of Abbott’s reopening plan, they have elected not to reopen on May 1, and are making their own reopening plan “as soon as we determine that we can do so with the proper measures in place.”

Kimbell Art Museum- Closed

Kimbell Art Museum intends to reopen–but not yet. “In accordance with health and safety guidelines from state and local officials, the Kimbell Art Museum is carefully considering when and how we may begin to reopen while ensuring the safety and comfort of our visitors, staff and volunteers,” they wrote in a press release, promising to set a date as soon as possible.

Cavanaugh Flight Museum- Open

Addison’s Cavanaugh Flight Museum will reopen on Fridays and Saturdays with limited hours. Since the museum’s private collection of warbirds is held in large hangers and outdoor areas, it’s much easier for them to operate and adhere to social distancing rules.

Restaurants

FrontBurner- Open

CEO Randy DeWitt told Dallas Morning News that all their concepts except The Keeper restaurant and Legacy Hall will be open to diners on Friday, reservation-only to prevent crowds.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a couple of weeks now. The only twist is from what we were expecting is to be at 25% [capacity] instead of 50%. But that’s fine because it will actually be safer and easier,” he told the paper.

Kenny’s Concepts- Open

Though five of the six local Kenny’s locations have been closed, all six will open for to-go and delivery services no later than Monday. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed that they are “definitely” opening dining rooms following Abbott’s order of 25 percent. All will have dine-in services and curbside pickup.

Sushi Marquee- Open

Sushi Marquee has been relying on curbside orders, but is ready to reopen. There will be seating on their patio and inside the restaurants, with reminders to customers that they cannot pick their own tables, and must adhere to social distancing rules. Every employee is having their temperature taken and will be wearing masks and gloves.

Shell Shack- Open

Shell Shack is reopening. Dallas Hale, president and CEO for Shell Shack and Sushi Marquee says that Shell Shack, where many people wear gloves to eat anyway, has “one thing that no one else has.” Since day-one, Shell Shack has had a medical grade surgical hand washing station.

Retail

Stonebriar Mall-Closed

Stonebriar Mall is not opening quite yet, but they are working on opening as soon as possible. “We will reopen when we are ready to do so,” a spokesperson said. In the meantime, they recommend the curbside pick-up program.

Downtown Plano- Mixed

There has been a lot of debate in the downtown Plano community about whether or not to open their small shops. For example, so far, Lyla’s Clothing and Decor is undecided, while The Feathered Nest and Sweet Home have both decided to remain closed.

Downtown McKinney- Mixed

Places like The Groovy Coop, Sharla’s Boutique, Fair & Square Imports, Soho McKinney, and Willow House have all been offering some form of curbside pickup or delivery. There’s no word yet on who will open their doors.

Legacy District- Mixed

Most stores at The Shops at Legacy (like ella blue and Another Time & Place) have been doing retail to-go for about a week, only asking that customers call each individual store for specific details on contactless pickup.

At Legacy West, select stores such as Barnes and Noble, Neighborhood Goods, Pockets, and Timeless Watches have been running on curbside service.

The Shops at Willow Bend- Undecided

In early April, The Shops at Willow Bend temporarily suspended its hours until May 1. While their exterior restaurants have been running some takeout and pick-up options, the shops have been closed. They have not yet announced whether they have decided to reopen retail, but it’s likely.

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms- Mixed

A variety of Watters Creek shops are already running retail-to-go services, like DSW Shoes, Kendra Scott, Birds & Words Home Décor, White House | Black Market. On Friday, May 1, ACO Boutique, Altar’d State, and J.Jill will also reopen in limited capacity. Check with each story for additional details.