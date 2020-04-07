Local Restaurants Offering Easter Specials During COVID-19 Closures

A few notable local restaurants are still offering Easter meals for curbside pickup and delivery. One even offers delivery straight from the Easter bunny! From quarantine cakes to Passover apple squares and Easter brisket: check out our favorite Easter meal deals in Collin County.

Patina Green Home and Market

Patina Green Home and Market and Ambrosia, both in downtown McKinney, have teamed up to offer beautiful Easter baskets, some for adults (these include wine) and some for kids. All four varieties are available to order now on their website and can be picked up Thursday- Saturday.

116 N. Tennessee St. Ste. 102, McKinney | patinagreenhomeandmarket.com

Holy Grail Pub

Holy Grail Pub is running Easter dinner and brunch packages with smoked turkey, au gratin potatoes, maple glazed carrots for dinner, and brunch casserole for brunch. Dinners are packaged to-go and for $40, they feed 4-6. Their Brunch Casserole, with layers of cheese, egg, bacon and potatoes is available for pre-order now through Friday, April 10 for pickup on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a..m to 2 p.m. Plus, on Good Friday, they are offering baked cod with roasted red potatoes and green beans for pickup on Friday, April 10 from 4-7 p.m.

Call 972.377.6633 to order, pull in beside their patio, and they will bring your order to your car.

Order now through Friday, April 10 for pickup on Saturday, April 11 from 4-7 p.m. or Sunday, April 12 from 11 a..m to 7 p.m.

8240 Preston Rd., #150, Plano | 972.377.6633 | holygrailpub.com

The London Baker

This one isn’t an Easter special, but it’s definitely going to make an impression. The London Baker is offering packages of special quarantine cookies, and also the best quarantine cake that anyone has ever seen for a special discounted price. (It also comes in premium flavors, including boozy).

2540 King Arthur Blvd., Ste. 111, The Colony | 972.410.0106 | thelondonbaker.com

CRU Food and Wine Bar

Cru is offering a modified menu for takeout. For Easter, guests can order a la carte or choose three courses prix fixe for $24. There’s also a mimosa kit that serves eight. Guests can then schedule pick up on Sunday, April 12th anytime between 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Food offers include avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes and basil, waygu meatballs, salmon piccata, steak and eggs, a smoked salmon board, and tiramisu and cheesecake for dessert.

Shops at Legacy | 7201 Bishop Rd., Plano | 972.312.9463 | cruwinebar.com

Dillas Quesadillas

Dillas Quesadillas is running a special on their house-smoked brisket for Easter. Pre-orders can be placed through Wednesday, April 8, and they will be available for delivery or curbside pickup on April 11.

Hours: 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

2008 Midway Rd., Plano | 972.473.4601 || 3930 Preston Rd. #140, Frisco | 469.362.6123 || 3510 W. University Dr. #102, McKinney | 214.491.4144 || order.dillas.com

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall has a number of kits available, but most importantly, they send someone dressed up as the Easter bunny to drop it off at your home.

Choose a Bloody Mary ($78) and/or Mimosa ($48) Kit for Easter Brunch, and for children, order an Easter basket filled with goodies brought to them by the Easter Bunny including an Easter Egg Dye Kit and a sweet treat.

Pre Order by sending a direct message on Facebook or Instagram @legacyfoodhall with your name/phone number, which kit you’re interested in and how many children in the household.

Guests must live within an eight mile radius from Legacy Hall.

*$4.00 will be added for each additional child to accommodate extra activity kits in the Easter basket.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | legacyfoodhall.com

Central Market

Central Market has basically everything Easter requires in terms of complete chef-prepared meals and all the sides. Order your meal online, pick up your order at their convenient drive-thru pickup spot. Order by April 9.

Easter Meals drive-thru pickup time slots are separate from Curbside and Delivery time slots. Easter brunch and Easter dinner packages serve 6 – 8. Hams and roasts are available a la carte, as well as pies.

320 Coit Rd., Plano | 469.241.8300 | centralmarket.com

Elizabeth Bakes

Elizabeth Bakes, a Denton-based small business, is making beautifully decorated cookies for Easter this year. It’s a small operation, so quantities are limited. Order by noon on Thursday, April 9 for pick-up or delivery on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Delivery is free within a 5 miles radius! If choosing delivery, you will receive a text letting you know your cookies are on your porch.

Bolivar St., Denton | facebook.com/elizbakes

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza

Kenny Bowers has created an Easter family meal pack for six that includes a honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, creamed corn, salad and chocolate cream pie. They must be preordered by Thursday, April 9 and are available for pick up on Saturday, April 11 or Sunday, April 12 at Kenny’s East Coast Pizza.

4701 W. Park Blvd. #101, Plano | 972.519.9669 | kennyseastcoastpizza.com

KILWINS

If ever there’s a time for chocolate, it’s now. Kilwins is offering curbside pick-up of custom Easter treats and pre-made baskets, which are 20 percent off. Call to order and they will bring it out to your car.

7161 Bishop Rd., Plano | 469.298.0941 | kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-plano

Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s Market and Bakery is preparing both Easter and Passover menus for takeout. Online ordering is ongoing and ends Saturday, April 11 at 9:45 p.m. In addition to online ordering, all items will also be available for purchase in all six market locations now through Sunday, April 12. Easter highlights include orange bourbon vanilla glazed ham, hot cross buns, and Easter cupcakes. Passover highlights are potato kugel, matzo ball soup, and Passover apple square.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

5967 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.535.6305 | eatzis.com

Lockhart Smoke House

Lockhart is catering with fully smoked hams, prime rib, turkey or whole briskets served along side baked beans and mac n’ cheese. The deadline to order online is Friday April 10 at midnight and the pick up cutoff is Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Open seven days a week, current hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1026 E. 15th St. Plano | 972.516.8900 | lockhartsmokehouse.com

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate is now offering care package subscription services and Easter kits for pickup or delivery through Postmates. They now are offering a “Do It at Home” Easter painting kit that includes six white chocolate small eggs plus a palette of cocoa butter colors and paint brushes, so kids can paint their own eggs at home. Just pop the paints in the microwave, and it’s ready for painting.

3011 Gulden Ln. Ste. 115 Dallas | 469.619.4929 | kateweiserchocolate.com

Bulla Gastrobar

This Easter, Bulla Gastrobar, an authentic tapas restaurant in Legacy West, is offering family meals, for $40 and $50, that serve 4-6. Options range from Pollo Al Chilindrón, pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, and steamed rice, to Paella De Carne, with bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padrón, asparagus, and red sofrito.

6007 Legacy Dr. Ste. 180, Plano | 972.805.4590 | bullagastrobar.com