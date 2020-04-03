Searching for a safe, comfortable workspace outside your home? Renaissance Legacy West has you covered

Is your home full of distractions? Are you searching for a safe, comfortable workspace to really get some work done? The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West is now offering a Work In Peace option at the daily rate of just $89.
It is always essential to work productively—but do you know what works best for you?
While the average American is adjusting to life at home, they are also trying to find a way to maintain their efficiency. With the unexpected change in scenery, many of us are realizing that we have preferences in our work life that don’t translate to the layout and dynamic of our households. Surrounded by roommates or family members, you may have felt contempt for your new work environment, and it can be challenging to stay positive when you are frustrated with your space.
In an attempt to offer a creative solution, the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel has created a new offer that allows you to rent a guest room for the day and utilize it as a private workspace. In addition to the obvious bed and bathroom, every single room includes floor to ceiling windows, which allows you to work entirely off natural lighting. This deal also includes complimentary Wi-Fi, self-parking and 2 bottles of water.
Book Now!
To book, email [email protected] or call 469.925.1825. To learn more about the hotel itself, click here.