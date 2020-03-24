During COVID-19, Local Restaurants Adapt with Curbside Pickup, Quarantine Kits, and Discounts

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, local restaurants have stopped offering dining-in services. They are adapting, looking for every avenue to replace their usual income, and to keep serving customers. In the spirit of supporting local businesses, here is a running list of restaurants serving take-out, delivery, and meal kits.

12 Cuts

12 Cuts, a family-owned Brazilian and ARgentinian churrascaria steakhouse, is now offering take out, delivery and off-premise catering menus and packages.

18010 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | 469.779.7012 | 12cutssteakhouse.com

Bonafide Bettie’s Pie

A cheery hole-in-the-wall with Cultivar coffee and a rotating seasonal menu is now offering a build-your-own DIY pie kit!

103 S. San Jacinto St., Rockwall | 970.692.1457 | bonafidebettiespieco.com

Bottled in Bond

A speakeasy-style cocktail bar and New American restaurant is offering an appetizer for $7 with the purchase of any entree and half off bottles of wine with to-go orders.

5285 Ste. 420, Dallas Pkwy., Frisco | 469.731.5410 | bottledinbondparlour.com

Dillas Quesadillas

Easygoing counter-serve eatery for cooked to order quesadillas with scratch-made dipping sauces. Offering Dillas Delivery for only $3, and a family meal for $40, which includes: 2 Plain-O Mega Dillas, 1 Bag of seasoned chips, 8oz Hatch Chile Queso, and a Gallon beverage of choice.

3930 Preston Road #140, Frisco | 469.362.6123 | dillas.com

Dough Pizzeria

An Italian pizza place with the feel of a European bistro offering Grab a Dough Pizza Fun Kits for $25. Two dough balls, mozzarella, sauce, and your choice of toppings. Have fun making pizza at home. All bottled wines priced $50 or less are half price, as well.

5960 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 469.814.0269 | doughpizzeria.com

Ebesu Sushi and Robata

This unique Japanese restaurant is offering 20 percent discounts on take out orders and Japanese bottled beer as well as sake bottles. They are also putting together special bento box meals with miso soup, salad, California rolls and one entree.

1007 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.212.4564 | ebesu-usa.com

Eddie’s Diner

Family-owned diner for all-day breakfast, plus burgers, sandwiches and salads at lunch. Available for carry-out and curbside orders. Eddie’s Diner is creating “Community Care Kits” on a first-come first-serve basis. Check Facebook and Instagram to see what the next day’s daily kit will be.

4709 W. Parker Rd. #425, Plano | 469.931.2353 | facebook.com/pg/EddiesDinerPlano/menu

Half Shells

Half Shells is open for takeout and delivery in a five mile radius with no delivery fee and a $40 minimum. Family meal packs are $45 and alcohol is available for pickup and delivery.

5800 Legacy Dr., Plano | 469.241.1300 | fishcitygrill.com/locations/half-shells-plano

Hugs Café

The friendliest restaurant in Collin County is offering pick-up and delivery orders. Free delivery is available in McKinney for orders of $25 or more.

224 E. Virginia St., McKinney | 469.301.6900 | hugscafe.org

Hurts Donut

Hurts has deployed an emergency donut delivery vehicle to carry us all through quarantine. They’re taking neighborhood requests on their Facebook page.

Facebook.com/hurtsdonutfrisco

Hutchins BBQ

Hutchins BBQ has transitioned both their Frisco and McKinney locations to take out only, offering curbside order pickups at both locations and drive-through service at their McKinney location. Traditionally, Hutchins BBQ requires a five pound minimum for to-go orders, but those policies have been modified to accept all to-go orders and accommodate customers with minimal contact transactions. Additionally, the Frisco location has temporarily added a delivery option for orders of $150 or more.

1301 N. Tennessee St., McKinney | 972.548.2629 || 9225 Preston Rd., Frisco | 972.377.2046 | hutchinsbbq.com

Ida Claire

A Southern original known for brunch, lunch and dinner thanks to staples like crawfish corn beignets and pecan-smoked pork chops, Ida Claire is now offering special quarantine kits. More information is on the Ida Claire Facebook page.

5001 Belt Line Rd., Dallas | 214.377.8227 | ida-claire.com

Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery + BBQ Catering

Housemade beer and soda, plus Texas-style BBQ served in a funky, industrial-chic environment. For the first time in their history, they are open Mondays. From noon to 6 p.m. they will be serving beers, cans, wine, and meal kits to go, curbside service.

509 W. State St., Garland | 972.272.2400 | intrinsicbrewing.com

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza

Kenny Bowers, the restauranter who has slapped his name on an Italian restaurant, a classic American grill, a smokehouse, a pizza parlor, and a burger joint, has decided to temporarily shutter five of his six eateries. Only Kenny’s East Coast Pizza, the Kenny’s concept with the largest kitchen, will remain open, offering delivery and curbside takeout, as well as daily quarantine grocery kits.

4701 W. Park Blvd., #101, Plano | 972.519.9669 | kennyseastcoastpizza.com

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

A dog-friendly local chain with a wide variety of pizzas, burgers, stir-fries and more. They are running a special friends + family menu that serves 4-5 people starting at $25. With each purchase, Lazy Dog will donate a meat to an organization that helps those in need.

8401 Preston Rd., Plano | 469.609.1570 || 5100 Belt Line Rd., #500, Dallas | 469.754.130 | lazydogrestaurants.com

Local Yocal BBQ and Grill

Local Yocal is now offering delivery service from their two locations, Local Yocal BBQ & Grill and Local Yocal Farm to Market, to residents living in McKinney and the surrounding areas. They will also be launching the Local Yocal Outpost, a food truck serving their signature barbeque and sides. Unlike most restaurants offering delivery, Local Yocal isn’t employing a service like GrubHub or UberEats; their servers who normally would work the floor, are now taking to the street, and they normally depend on tips, so tip your delivery driver well!

350 E. Louisiana St., McKinney | 469.225.0800 | localyocalbbqandgrill.com

Lockhart Smokehouse

Downtown Plano’s beloved barbecue stop, Lockhart’s pitmasters serve quality smoked meats, sausages and pay-by-weight ribs with a full bar in a casual setting. They’re open for take out with daily specials.

1026 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.516.8900 | lockhartsmokehouse.com

Mexican Sugar

A stylish Legacy location with upscale Mexican plates and famous tequila cocktails. Save room for the Chocolate Avocado Cake. Offering Cuarentena (Quarantine) kits! Feed the whole family for $40.

7501 Lone Star Dr., B150, Plano | 972.943.0984 | mexicansugarcocina.com

Mitsuwa Marketplace

The ultimate Japanese food hall with fresh groceries, Japanese products and a selection of Japanese cafes to try. One hour before opening to the public on Saturdays, shopping hours will be dedicated to customers over 60 years old and expecting mothers.

100 Legacy Dr. #110, Plano | 972.517.1715

MudLeaf Coffee

Mudleaf Coffee started home deliveries and remind customers that merch is available for purchase along with drinks and food. Buy a bakers dozen or half dozen of fresh cookies, and can buy a bottle of wine as well.

3100 Independence Pkwy. #300, Plano | 469.931.2233 | mudleafcoffee.com

Rusty Taco

This counter-service chain offers classic and creative tacos, plus margaritas, in a contemporary setting. Currently they are offering free delivery with online orders.

8000 Coit Rd., Plano | 972.244.4047 | rustytaco.com

Rye

Handcrafted American specialties with local, seasonal touches in historic environs. Reservations recommended. Offering “Super Simple” meal kits, providing a meal for 4 people for only $50. All meals can be picked up at the restaurant or delivered within a 5 mile radius of Rye.

111 W. Virginia St., McKinney | 469.625.1793 | ryemckinney.com

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

Sea Breeze is offering free delivery in a two mile radius of their restaurant, from both the kitchen and then fish market. There is a minimum $40 for deliveries.

4017 Preston Rd., #530, Plano | 972.473.2722 | seabreezefish.com

Sixty Vines

A restaurant and wine bar with wine served at its best thanks to a state-of-the-art free-flow tap system. Enjoy fresh and healthy food such as crispy zucchini, and a phenomenal brunch menu. Offering brunch, lunch, and dinner kits. Information on the Sixty Vines Facebook page.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.620.8463 | sixtyvines.com

Sky Rocket Burger

A shoebox diner with checkerboard tile, a rocket mural, and wholesome burgers on toasted buns with all the fixin’s. During normal hours, they offer curbside service. Guests can complete their payment over the phone, via credit card and have their meal delivered to them in their car.

7877 Frankford Rd. #101B, Dallas | 469.863.7090 | skyrocketburger.com

Sushi Shack

This family-owned Plano institution serves sushi and other Japanese specialties alongside all-you-can-eat specials with free in-house delivery and $5 off to-go orders with the coupon available. You must place your order directly to Sushi Shack online or through a phone call.

3291 Independence Pkwy., Plano | 972.596.8481 | 4sushitogo.com

Ten50 BBQ

Richardson’s favorite for Hill Country-style hickory-smoked brisket and ribs served with a side of Texas hospitality. Ten50 is both good for lunch and a great after-work hangout with a cool vibe and a down-to-earth atmosphere. You can place an order for curbside pickup. Free delivery is available for orders of $125 or more .

1050 N. Central Expy., Richardson | 855.783.1050 | ten50bbq.com

Toasted Walnut

Toasted Walnut Table and Market serves gourmet sandwiches and home decor with Magnolia Market vibes and Dublin grape soda. They are offering take-out and curbside delivery as well as family packs: your choice of grilled chicken breast, sliced roast beef, or beef tips with your choice of three sides – mashed potatoes, wedge potatoes, orzo salad, Greek salad, and roasted baby broccoli. All beer and wine is 20 percent off.

304 W. Walnut St., Celina | 469.202.3110 | toastedwalnutfarm.com

Tupelo Honey

National chain for Carolina-inspired takes on made-from-scratch southern dishes and craft cocktails. Get 20% off your online order with promo code ORDER20.

6725 Winning Dr., Frisco | 469.403.2160 | tupelohoneycafe.com/location/frisco

UP Inspired Kitchen

Carefully sourced ingredients for egg dishes, salads, bowls and burgers in a quick-serve setting. Order online for pickup and delivery. Now through March 31, purchase a $100 gift card to UP and receive a bonus $50 gift card free.

5285 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco | 469.579.4197 | upinspiredkitchen.com

Whiskey Cake

An industrial-style venue for cuisine and cocktails, right now they are padding boxes of marinated chicken, ground beef, and vegetables with toilet paper. Check the Facebook page for more information.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.993.2253 | whiskeycake.com

Zalat Pizza

Zalat is supporting local service industry members by offering them a 50 percent discount at all locations. To receive the discount, show the Zalat staff that you’re on the SIO page.

1032 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.284.9005 || 7224 Independence Pkwy., #316, Plano | 972.208.2371 | zalatpizza.com