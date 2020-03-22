Local F&B Businesses Doing Good in Times of Uncertainty

During these troubling times, it is easy to get stuck in a rut. However, there is much to be grateful for, even in the uncertainty of COVID-19. Several local businesses in the food service industry are helping to support the community in various ways. Check them out!

Dalat and Zalat Pizza

Zalat and Dalat are supporting local service industry members by offering a 50% discount at all Zalat locations and at Dalat.

To order call your nearest location or order in person.

50% off will apply to your first $75 of purchase. *Ben & Jerry’s ice cream excluded

The discount is available at all locations seven days a week. Locations include: Dalat – Fitzhugh (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.) Zalat – Fitzhugh (11 a.m. – 4 a.m.) South Lamar (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.) Plano Legacy (11 a.m. – 3 a.m.) Downtown Plano (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.) Denton (11 a.m. – 4 a.m.) Fort Worth (11 a.m. – 4 a.m.)

To receive the discount, show the Zalat or Dalat staff that you’re on the SIO page.

Tips for front of house crew is much appreciated (Dalat, South Lamar and Downtown Plano specifically)

To view the Zalat menu and phone numbers go to https://zalatpizza.com

To view the Dalat menu and phone number go to http://www.dalatdallas.com

8020 Hospitality (HG Sply Co, HERO, Standard Service)

8020 Hospitality has launched a local program, “Everybody Eats” that is on a mission to find new ways to serve the community, provide food for those in the service industry, create jobs for the healthy and inspire passion and connection with the community and championing a spirit of camaraderie to feed the quarantined.

Free Family Meals for Service Industry Members

Free family meals are available for pickup for service industry members on Monday – Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. (or until they run out) at the Valor St. entrance to HERO. HERO will be utilizing food donated from their vendors as well as their own kitchen. 8020 Hospitality is hoping to bring in enough donations to implement this in every 8020 restaurant starting next week.

To apply for help visit the website at https://www.dfweats.com

How to Help: Everybody Eats Go Fund Me Page/Sponsor Family Meal

8020 Hospitality has a goal to raise $600k on their Go Fund Me page. This is to support neighboring restaurants. For every 10k donated 8020 Hospitality will buy $9k worth of to-go food from a local restaurant and pay two drivers $500 each to deliver to the database of service industry families in need.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/dfw-eats

You can also become a sponsor for the family meals by donating money and/or donating goods. Apply to be a sponsor on the website: https://www.dfweats.com

For more information on menus, ordering, donations, becoming a sponsor and more visit the website at https://www.dfweats.com.

Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market has started a program called “Delivering Good” where Foxtrot is giving back 10% of the total sales from all delivery orders to the North Texas Food Bank over the course of the next month. Foxtrot will donate up to $10,000 to the North Texas Food Bank from March 19 – April 19, 2020, with a minimum donation of $5,000.