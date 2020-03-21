Texas Ale Project Rallies Community Support for Local Breweries During COVID-19 Crisis

The owners of the popular Dallas Brewery Texas Ale Project are reaching out to customers and friends amid the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak to share news about the alternative ways they are doing business. T.A.P. hopes craft brewery fans will continue to come together to support them during this time, and they are dedicated to serving consumers in every way possible.

“Brent, David, and I — and the rest of the Texas Ale Project family — are thinking of everyone during this difficult time. Everyone at our brewery knows, we certainly have our challenges ahead of us over the next few months because of COVID-19, but we will overcome this together and be stronger for it when this crisis behind us. Texas Ale Project is committed to providing a safe and sanitary environment for our staff and customers as we continue to operate as a production facility,” says Kat Thompson, Founder & CEO, Texas Ale Project.

Texas Ale Project is a veteran and family-owned and operated craft brewery that opened in November 2014. It was the first brewery to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800’s.

They announced drive thru beer and hard seltzer to-go sales which started on Thursday March 18, 2020 and are also rolling out a new Members Club starting April 1, 2020. More details on membership will be released soon.

Texas Ale Project has currently postponed all on-site and off-site events until further notice and the TAP Room is currently transitioning into a drive-thru Beer & Hard Seltzer to-go service at the brewery. Beginning Thursday, March 18th, to-go pick-ups will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday 12-6pm.

T.A.P. staff will deliver 6-packs and growlers of Texas Ale Project beer, TAPWTR hard seltzer, bottled water, glassware and other gear right to your car and take payment. They will also accept pre-orders and payment over the phone with a credit card at 214-965-0606. Gift cards, t-shirts, hats, and glassware for sale — as well as membership information on the new Members Club — are also available curbside.

Beers Available:

¨ 50 FT Jackrabbit – IPA

¨ 100 Million Angels Singing – Double IPA

¨ Fire Ant Funeral – Amber Ale

¨ Smash Experiment – Blonde Ale

¨ Texas Blood – Blood Orange IPA

¨ Payne Pils – Pilsner (32 oz. growler only)

¨ The Caucasian (32 oz. growler only) – White Russian Imperial Stout

¨ Fistful of Dollars – Mexican Chocolate Stout w/ Pasilla Chilies (32 oz. growler only)

*For health & safety, growlers will be sold in a new TAP growler. We will not be able to fill pre-owned growlers at this time.

Hard Seltzers Available:

¨ TAPWTR Hard Seltzer – Mojito Lime

¨ TAPWTR Hard Seltzer – Wild Berry

¨ TAPWTR Hard Seltzer – Variety 12 Pack

T.A.P. has requested consumer support for Texas breweries from the TABC. Anyone interested in helping to supporting change can sign this petition: change. org/p/greg-abbott-defer- excise-tax-payments-and- increase-to-go-volume-limit) to defer excise tax payments and to increase the volume limit on beer to-go purchases from breweries. Purchasing from a brewery up to one case of beer or hard seltzer per person per day is currently allowed by the TABC.

Please contact Texas Ale Project at [email protected] or 214-965-0606 with any questions, and visit texasaleproject.com for more updates.