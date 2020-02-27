College Baseball, Pajama Parties, and Other Ways to Enjoy Leap Year

2020 is a Leap Year, which means you get a bonus day to squeeze in something fun this year. Looking for a way to make the most of your extra day? This weekend’s line-up includes a few Leap Year-themed celebrations, the return of baseball and soccer, and something for the foodies and cocktail enthusiasts in your lives.

Frisco College Baseball Classic



The College Baseball Classic is back, and this year, fans can cheer on teams from Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University. University of California Los Angeles and University of Illinois as they play each other in pre-season ball. The weekend tournament will feature two games a day, with each team playing the other three times in a round robin format. Visit friscoclassic.com for more information and to purchase single game tickets or weekend passes.

When: February 28 – March 1 | Multiple Times

Where: Dr Pepper Ballpark | 7300 Roughriders Tr., Frisco

Pajama Party at The Dallas Conservatory



Put on your favorite PJs and get ready for a night full of dancing, games, crafts and fun! Your dancer will leave with fun memories that are sure to bring sweet dreams. This event is open for dancers ages 3-12 years-old, and pizza will be served for dinner. Click here to register your dancing queen today.



When: February 28 | 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: The Dallas Conservatory Frisco | 6106 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco

Triple D Nation Watch Party



Cane Rosso is making their return to TV and Flavortown. The restaurant’s business exploded after a 2012 appearance on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Drives and now Guy Fieri is back to see what’s happening at one of North Texas’ favorite pizza joints. Watch the debut of their episode “Italian, Thai, and Pie” with the Cane Rosso team and dig into $10 Billy Ray Valentine pizzas, one of the dishes that will be featured on the show. The episode airs at 8 p.m. – be sure to get there in time to grab a front-row seat!



When: February 28 | 6 – 11 p.m.



Where: Cane Rosso The Star | 3685 The Star Blvd., Ste. 200, Frisco

Crayola Experience Passholder Early Access



Crayola Experience annual passholders can enjoy two extra hours of fun at their Annual Passholder Early Access event. Join Mango Tango and Bluetiful for donuts, orange juice, and coffee while enjoying exclusive access to the facility. Passholders can bring a friend for 50 percent OFF. All guests must arrive before 10 a.m. but are welcome to stay the whole day. Visit Crayola Experience on Facebook for information on becoming an annual passholder and the Early Access event.



When: February 29 | 8 – 10 a.m.



Where: Crayola Experience | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. A100, Plano

Leap Year Happy Hour Marathon



Leap Years only happen every four years, so why not have a drink to celebrate? Join Neighborhood Goods’ in-house restaurant, Prim and Proper, as they raise a glass to this extra day with an all-day Happy Hour. Stop by and enjoy a drink or two and make the most of this bonus day.



When: February 29 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Neighborhood Goods – Prim & Proper | 7300 Windrose Ave., Ste. A130, Plano

Smoke Out at The Grail



Come hungry (and thirsty) to The Holy Grail Pub’s annual Smoke Out at the Grail Beer and Barbecue Event to celebrate Texas’ 184 years of history. They’ll be smoking beef tenderloin, wild boar, beer can chicken and chicken wings and serving them along your favorite cold beer. Visit the Holy Grail Pub on Facebook for more event information.

When: February 29 & March 1 | 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Holy Grail Pub | 8240 Preston Rd., Plano

MillHouse Winter ArtFest



Join the MillHouse Foundation for their Winter art festival at the Cotton Mill. Explore juried art from local artisans showcased against the grandeur of century-old architecture while you sip on wine from Landon Winery and feast on food from Pit Pal BBQ, Crunchies, and Empanada’s. All event proceeds benefit the MillHouse Foundation, a nonprofit foundation designed to connect women, build community, share resources, and create social and economic impact.



When: February 29 & March 1 | 12 – 6 p.m.



Where: The Cotton Mill | 610 Elm St., McKinney

Delta Allen Craft Beer & Spirits Festival



Say, “Cheers!” and join Delta Hotels for the First Annual Delta Allen Craft Beer & Spirits Festival, featuring a wide range of craft beer and spirits from across North Texas and a variety of specialty food stations from Executive Chef Bryan Patton. Allen Mayor Stephen Terrell will kick off the event with Nine Band Brewing Company and Jeff “Skin” Wade, radio host of The Ben and Skin Show, will emcee the event. Click here to purchase VIP or General Admission tickets.



When: February 29 | 4 – 7 p.m.



Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott | 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen

FC Dallas Home Opener vs Philadelphia Union



Kick off a new season of soccer and join FC Dallas for CELEBRATE25 Night during their season home opener against Philadelphia Union. This match will celebrate FC Dallas’ 25th season in Major League Soccer and feature a number of giveaways, special guests and surprises throughout the night. Visit fcdallas.com to learn more and purchase tickets.



When: February 29 | 5 p.m.



Where: Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Ste. 202, Frisco

Leap Forward with the PSO



Plano Symphony Orchestra is celebrating their annual benefit with a full evening of great food, wine, music, and dancing. Join premier Frank Sinatra interpreter, Cary Hoffman, as he performs his hit show “My Sinatra” along with conductor Hector Guzman and members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra. Visit planosymphony.org to purchase tickets and view the event’s raffle prizes.

When: February 29 | 6 p.m.

Where: Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center | 7121 Bishop Rd., Plano