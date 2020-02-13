Nationally renowned cardiovascular care at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – McKinney

Upon opening in 2007, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano* has dedicated itself to providing Collin County with advanced cardiovascular services. The hospital has been ranked in consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top performing cardiac and vascular surgery hospitals in the nation. The comprehensive heart and vascular hospital offers a wide range of care from prevention to heart surgery, including robotic surgery. In 2013, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano opened a second heart and vascular hospital to serve Denton county and beyond.
On July 29, 2019, a third geographic location opened to serve McKinney and surrounding counties.
“The Heart Hospital serving McKinney offers cardiovascular interventional services to include cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology procedures such as cardiac ablation. The hospital also offers a variety of non-invasive services, including high-speed cardiac CT, ultrasound and other non-invasive testing,” says Mark Valentine, President, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Plano, Denton and McKinney.”
Cardiac catheterization is a procedure in which a patient is consciously sedated, meaning that they are awake, aware and can express themselves if they feel discomfort. It is a procedure engineered to clear blockages within the coronary arteries and around the heart. It can also be used for diagnostic purposes to determine if further surgical procedures are needed. Stents are sometimes placed within a coronary artery. On the electrophysiology side, medical professionals will focus on conditions like irregular heartbeat patterns.
“We’ve taken our technology, resources and nationally renowned cardiovascular care from our Plano and Denton hospitals and extended them to McKinney,” Valentine says. “The new facility also has the full complement of services to treat
peripheral vascular patients with issues such as impairment of blood flow in the legs.”
Read more: Children’s Medical Center Plano plans to expand
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – McKinney is directly attached to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney. The new facility spans 35,000 square-feet and has 22 ambulatory beds, two catheterization rooms, two electro-physiology labs, and an outpatient nursing unit. Sixty employees on staff are ready to provide superior quality care.
While the hospital provides preventative care, diagnostic services and treats a variety of cardiovascular disease, the hospital does not provide cardiac surgical procedures.
“Patients needing open-heart surgery are transferred to either The Heart Hospital Plano or The Heart Hospital Denton,” Valentine says, “depending on where the patient would prefer to have their care delivered.”
Over the course of the past 12 years, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano has been ranked as one of the nation’s best cardiovascular hospitals. They have also received multiple national awards and accolades for their quality out-
comes and guest service. The hospital has received the highest ranking by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for consecutive years, numerous accolades and recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review including the “Top 100 Hospitals with Great Heart Programs.” The hospital is one of 293 hospitals out of 4,500 in the country to receive five out of five stars from CMS Hospital Compare. Additionally, The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) has awarded three stars, its highest rating, to Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital –Plano.
Now the McKinney community has access to nationally ranked heart and vascular care from a hospital with a reputation for excellence.
For more on Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital visit BSWHealth.com/HeartPlano and to watch an animated fly-through of the hospital, visit BSWHealth.com/HeartMcKinneyVideo.