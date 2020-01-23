Where to go treasure hunting and antiquing in Collin County

Originally published in the January 2020 Hidden Collin Issue of Local Profile under the title “Treasure Hunting”

The best way to uncover one-of-a-kind home decor and vintage clothing is to explore local antique shops and boutiques.

Cherry’s Antiquibles

A family-owned antique shop and showroom in downtown Celina, Cherry’s Antiquibles is a local hotspot for happy Saturday shopping. You might find a rare, random spinning wheel or an old Superman lunchbox like the one you used to use in elementary school. Sometimes, there are casserole dishes and fascinating figurines. The collection of antique tools, wall art, and collectibles cover over 1,800 square feet, and constantly changes as old paraphernalia finds new homes, and new treasures burrow into the shelves.

219 W. Pecan St., Celina | cherrysantiques.net

The Groovy Coop

“Miss Henny Penny’s Groovy Coop” is a vintage-inspired store, a little bit quirky, a little bit fanciful, and more than a little bit Southern. The owner, Katie, and her team have curated their unique, can’t-be-replicated collection of gifts and goods. For example, they dress up toy trolls as doctors and French maids, sell ceramic frog beer steins, and Betty Crocker picture books. They even employ a vinyl aficionado, who takes care of their ever-expanding collection of records.

109 S. Tennessee St., McKinney | thegroovycoop.com

Chase Hall

According to their website, Chase Hall specializes in “yesterday’s craftsmanship for today’s modern lifestyle.” So if you’re looking for French shutters to spruce up your living room wall or garden accouterments that will turn your backyard from your dog’s toilet into a secret oasis, you should visit Parisian flea market. But Chase Hall is a little closer. It should be your next stop. The shop may be prime hunting ground for hidden treasure, but it’s easy to breeze right past it along the street in downtown McKinney. When visitors venture inside, they discover bedside tables with intricate blue flowers hand-painted on the surface and the occasional carved wooden panel reclaimed from the altar of a French church. Hunters after old English pub signs might have luck; so will fans of old portraits featuring ghostly features with Shakespearean ruffs.

The owners regularly fly to Europe to pick out one-of-a-kind artifacts. Nothing is there by accident. When they return with new inventory twice a year, Chase Hall temporarily closes down. They cover all the windows while the staff arranges the fresh inventory they selected, and on re-opening day, some of the most loyal of their patrons line up outside in anticipation, just to be the first to browse. They know that most of the treasures waiting to be found at Chase Hall don’t come in duplicate.

205 E. Virginia St. McKinney

The Feathered Nest

For a touch of romance and all things shabby-chic, locals visit this little boutique, nestled in a downtown Plano storefront. It’s quiet and peaceful with daytime hours, and there, the owner, Julie, collects dreamcatchers, handmade jewelry, and boho clothing. It’s an eclectic tapestry with a few hidden corners, where guests can find tidbits of home decor, feminine and French provincial, amid the jumpers, sweaters, and summer dresses.

1018 E. 15th St., Plano | thefeatherednestplano.com

The Menagerie

Primarily a secondhand home for antique furniture, The Menagerie in downtown McKinney hosts a collection from around the world. From ancient, still-ticking pocket watches to elaborate vanities and bedroom sets, every piece comes with a history. The Menagerie also hosts occasional popup events and sidewalk sales, which are, hands down, the best ways to get quality finds for a steal.

117 S. Tennessee St., McKinney | themenagerie117.com

birds & words

From delicate Christmas ornaments to one-of-a-kind bronze rabbit wall mounts—complete with monocle and moustache!—birds and words provides a graceful supply of all things feathered and beautiful. Casual and modern, the interior looks like a home decor Pinterest board in the best way. Visitors flock there for unique home decor like globes with gentle hand-lettering, birdcage chandeliers, and reclaimed wooden hearts. They stay for calligraphy workshops, chalk painting, tablescaping, and DIY bath bombs.

113 N. Kentucky St. #102, McKinney | birdsandwords.org

Annie Jack

Annie Jack is many things. First, it’s a boutique shop with local treasures, like honey from Denton, and olive oil infused with aromatics. Connected to an interior design business, it’s also a proving ground for Texas-made jewelry and clothing, polished camel peacoats, and red velvet blouses. Next, it’s a coffeeshop well-stocked with bento box snacks and mochas for cool days. Finally, it’s an event space with artist showcases and evenings with wine and holiday shopping.

222 W. Walnut St., Celina | anniejackdesign.com

Flea Style

This airy Dallas marketplace now has a new 6,200-square-foot brick-and-mortar market in The Star, Frisco, selling artisanal wares, clothing, and vintage home decor. Founded by former lifestyle editor, Brittany Cobb, who has a passion for unique goods, the store and studio hosts a wide variety of hand-picked vendors and pop up events. The new Frisco location also plays host to a fast-casual lunch spot, Heirloom Haul. Also, craft wine and beer, which guarantees a good time.

6765 Winning Dr. Ste. 830, Frisco | fleastyle.com

Frisco Mercantile

Frisco Mercantile is like a 38,000 square-foot shopping mall with over 200 venders. But instead of Hollister, MAC, and Dillards, it offers art, antiques, collectibles, clothing, home decor, and other gifts. It’s shabby-chic and down-to-earth, a twisting maze that takes days to fully explore. There are regular ladies’ nights, sales, and other great reasons to discover vendors like Rusty Chandelier, Simply Paris, and The Attic.

8980 Preston Rd., Frisco | friscomercantile.com

Magnolia Maiden

For cheetah-print booties, graphic t-shirts, and lazy-day bralettes, Prosperites visit Magnolia Maiden. A polished, modern women’s boutique, Magnolia Maiden is casual with a hint of sass and offers a full lineup of everything that a 20-something boss lady needs. The selection is individualistic and trendy, and it is a locally owned and operated business, which is always a plus. Whatever season it is—sundress or sweater weather—Magnolia Maiden has it.

1061 N. Coleman St. Ste. 30, Prosper | magnoliamaiden.com

Casa Benedetta

You will know Casa Benedetta by the bicycle outside, its basket blooming with flowers and you will find it in downtown McKinney. Whatever you are after, if it is a shirt that explains “My style can be described as I have a kid,” crocheted earrings, or snakeskin purses, Casa Benedetta has something for you. It is a homestyle store with accents of Southern charm, stationery, seasonal holiday decor, and tea towels emblazoned with llamas.

201 N. Kentucky St., McKinney | shopcasabenedetta.com

Ettiene Market

Ettiene Market is a small batch and gourmet pantry boutique stocked with all the essentials for the kitchen and home, and a few luxury non-essentials too. There, patrons browse kits for homemade gin, bluebonnet soaps, and French hand baskets. Ettiene sells the kind of house-made garlic salts, Texas pecan coffees, and barbecue rubs that can’t be replicated elsewhere, and specializes in curated local products and kitchen tools with global influences.

115 W. Louisiana St., McKinney | ettienemarket.com

Landry Kate

Landry Kate is a downtown McKinney storefront that functions as if it is a national brand, with a thriving online store and a few seasonal lookbooks. Inside the store, cowl-neck sweaters and maxi dresses hang on racks crafted from reclaimed wood and industrial pipes. Candles and decorative pillows crowd the shelves and tables. One is enough to convert fans of Francesca’s Madewell, and Altar’d State.

108 S. Kentucky St. #4410, McKinney | landrykate.com

Lone Star Mercantile

Allen’s Lone Star Mercantile specializes in North Texas decor, collectibles, antiques, antique silver, and everything else that your house could need. You’ll have to dig a little for the truly vintage treasures among the vintage-style ones. However the aisles of Lone Star Mercantile were built for losing yourself while seeking niche vendors that sell everything from jams to pet products. It also offers a healthy dose of farmhouse decor and Texas pride.

2031 W. McDermott Dr. #295, Allen | lsmercantile.com

High Street Antiques

At over 50,000 square feet, High Street Antiques is DFW’s largest indoor antique mall. Only someone who lives there would know everything that can be found within, but we gave it a shot: political buttons supporting Nixon, a weathered carousel horse, praying angel figurines, a large watercolor of a longhorn, complete sets of gold-rimmed crystal wine glasses, butterfly brooches, and one very tall stuffed giraffe. Also, there’s a Chocolate Angel tea room somewhere.

800 Central Expy., Plano | highstreetdfw.com