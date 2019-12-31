Education & Enrichment

Roy Spence launches Make it Movement to bring dignity to trade careers

Posted on

The Make it Movement hopes to encourage people to look outside of college degrees for career paths | Via Shutterstock

As technology rapidly advances, the demand for trade workers is quickly growing. While many maintain the misconception that a college degree is the only way to success, one of Texas’ most key public figures is aiming to prove otherwise. Roy Spence, founder of the famous “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign has recently launched the Make It Movement, a multi-tiered public awareness campaign designed to inform, inspire and engage Texans around the growing opportunities within the trades.

The Make It Movement is committed to highlighting the value of education and training gained through community colleges, technical schools and apprenticeships. Through the movement, Spence hopes to bring back the dignity these vital careers deserve.

Read more: STEM education and the future of business in North Texas

“The Make It Movement will get perception in line with today’s reality in Texas and across America that, while a four-year college path is right for many, it’s not the only path to a great living and great life,” said Spence in a press release. “It’s especially gratifying that our mission has struck a chord with leading employers in Texas such as Hunt Consolidated and Dickies.” 

Spence has partnered with Collin College, along with other Texas community colleges, to help educate Texans around the growing opportunities within the trades. He has also received support from VF Corporation and its Dickies® workwear brand, which has long been committed to promoting trade work and bridging skills gaps within the workplace.

Read more: Shannon McLinden talks FarmHouse Fresh, sustainability and business ethics

“At Dickies, we believe it is our role to fuel the pride and passion that comes from the dignity of work, which is why we are so proud to be a key partner of Make It,” said Curt Holtz, Executive Vice President and Group President of VF Workwear, in a press release. “Since 1922, we have been a trusted brand that has stood alongside generations of proud makers, equipping them with tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. We are excited about this important campaign and hope that it will encourage others to follow their passion and join the Make It Movement.” 

For more information on current career opportunities by region within Texas, information on education requirements and resources, employment listings with salary potential, visit makeitmovement.com.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
