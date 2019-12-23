Events

New Year’s Eve in Collin County

Posted on

You won’t have to go too far north of 635 to celebrate New Year’s Eve | Via Shutterstock

Over the course of the past year, many exciting changes took place in Collin County. As the future looks bright for this neck of the woods, there will be several opportunities to celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of a new decade. Below are a few ways to spend your New Year’s Eve without having to go too far south of 635.

 

Main Event

3941 Central Expy, Plano

For just $14.99, guests of Main Event can choose all-you-can-play games or all-you-can-play activities after 4 p.m. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight for those over the age of 21. All ages are welcome.

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Legacy Hall will be hosting two different New Year’s Eve experiences. On the first floor will be a Bootlegger Bash, with cocktails available for purchase, along with food from over 20 different eateries. On the second floor will be the elevated Golden Experience, with a curated menu, dessert bar and more. The celebration begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here. Your most festive ‘20s outfits are encouraged. 

 

Sidecar Social

5100 Belt Line Road #401, Addison

Guests of Sidecar Social can enjoy live performances by local pop-rock band Cherry this New Year’s Eve. Not to mention, deals on cocktails and beverages, and a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast. Tickets for general admission are only $10, but for $50, attendees can enjoy complimentary appetizers, two premium drink tickets and access to the karaoke rooms. Tickets are available for purchase here. Festivities begin at 9 p.m.

Sidecar Social will have plenty of games to keep you entertained. As well as live music. | Image courtesy of Sidecar Social

Pinstack

635 N Central Expy, Allen

Attendees of Pinstack’s New Year’s Eve celebration can choose from three different party packages. General admission will include unlimited video games and attractions, a 20-point game card, signature appetizers, entrees, desserts and a champagne toast. The general admission plus bowling package will include all of the aforementioned, as well as unlimited bowling. The VIP package will include VIP bowling lane access with chef-prepared dishes, two well bar drinks and all GA amenities. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

 

Nerdvana

5757 Main Street #112, Frisco

Nerds know how to party. Level up by one year at Nerdvana with unlimited games, great food and video-game themed cocktails. Plus, a champagne toast at midnight. There will be no cover charge, however, all guests are expected to spend at least $25. Make your RSVP here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.8K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.0K
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon
1.0K
Food

The 10 Best Under-the-Radar Barbecue Joints in Collin County
better than sex dessert bar plano better than sex dessert bar plano
1.0K
Food

Does Better than Sex Desserts in downtown Plano live up to its name?
938
Leisure

KidZania to open in Frisco this weekend
933
Food

Mallow Box to open at The Shops at Willow Bend
Petra and the Beast Misti Norris Petra and the Beast Misti Norris
921
Food

Chef Misti Norris is revolutionizing food at Petra and the Beast
909
Food

Jollibee to open Plano location
collin county courthouse collin county courthouse
876
Community

Inside the Collin County Courthouse, more women than ever before are—literally—holding court
cut it out salon girl getting bangs cut it out salon girl getting bangs
868
Community

Cut It Out trains salon professionals to spot domestic abuse
jennifer chandler jennifer chandler
859
Business Profiles

Jennifer Chandler, Dallas Market President for Bank of America, on meaningful work
urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot
799
Business

Where to shop in Collin County this Small Business Saturday
To Top