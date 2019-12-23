New Year’s Eve in Collin County

Over the course of the past year, many exciting changes took place in Collin County. As the future looks bright for this neck of the woods, there will be several opportunities to celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of a new decade. Below are a few ways to spend your New Year’s Eve without having to go too far south of 635.

Main Event

3941 Central Expy, Plano

For just $14.99, guests of Main Event can choose all-you-can-play games or all-you-can-play activities after 4 p.m. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight for those over the age of 21. All ages are welcome.

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Legacy Hall will be hosting two different New Year’s Eve experiences. On the first floor will be a Bootlegger Bash, with cocktails available for purchase, along with food from over 20 different eateries. On the second floor will be the elevated Golden Experience, with a curated menu, dessert bar and more. The celebration begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here. Your most festive ‘20s outfits are encouraged.

Sidecar Social

5100 Belt Line Road #401, Addison

Guests of Sidecar Social can enjoy live performances by local pop-rock band Cherry this New Year’s Eve. Not to mention, deals on cocktails and beverages, and a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast. Tickets for general admission are only $10, but for $50, attendees can enjoy complimentary appetizers, two premium drink tickets and access to the karaoke rooms. Tickets are available for purchase here. Festivities begin at 9 p.m.

Pinstack

635 N Central Expy, Allen

Attendees of Pinstack’s New Year’s Eve celebration can choose from three different party packages. General admission will include unlimited video games and attractions, a 20-point game card, signature appetizers, entrees, desserts and a champagne toast. The general admission plus bowling package will include all of the aforementioned, as well as unlimited bowling. The VIP package will include VIP bowling lane access with chef-prepared dishes, two well bar drinks and all GA amenities. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Nerdvana

5757 Main Street #112, Frisco

Nerds know how to party. Level up by one year at Nerdvana with unlimited games, great food and video-game themed cocktails. Plus, a champagne toast at midnight. There will be no cover charge, however, all guests are expected to spend at least $25. Make your RSVP here.