Communities Foundation of Texas names new chair, three new trustees

Communities Foundation of Texas has named a new chair and three new trustees. The new board chair will be Alfreda Norman and Arcilia Acosta, Greg Campbell and Rob Walters are new members of the foundation’s board of trustees.

“The needs in our community are great,” said Jim Bass, CFT’s current board chair, in a press release. “As we evaluate charitable grants and strategic community programs that strive to meet those needs and improve lives across our region and beyond, we will benefit from the varied experience and knowledge that Alfreda, Arcilia, Greg and Rob are bringing to our board.”

Read more: Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year

Norman is the second woman to be CFT’s board chair. She is the senior VP of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and she is extremely knowledgeable of building economic stability for low-income working families. Norman is also involved with several charitable organizations, including Big Thought, The Dallas Assembly, North Texas Asset Funders Network and others.

Acosta is president and CEO of CARCON Industries and Construction and also founder and CEO of Southwestern Testing Laboratories. She and her companies have won more than 45 national, regional and local awards, one of them being Top Corporate Director in Hispanic Executive Magazine.

Campbell is president & CEO of Rainmaker, Inc., a strategic investment and advisory firm based in Dallas. He is a board member of the Methodist Health System, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Harlem Housing Development Corporation. As a trustee, Campbell hopes to help create a plan for Dallas’ growth and development.

Walters is a senior partner at Gibson Dunn, a member of its worldwide executive committee, and a nationally known trial and antitrust lawyer. He is also a founder and Vice Chairman of Klyde Warren Park. As a lawyer, Walters has acquired several honors and awards, including the Anti-Defamation League’s Jurisprudence Award.

Read more: Carey Farmer talks managing money, being a mom and helping others

“Alfreda, Arcilia, Greg and Rob will help us think differently as we consider how to positively influence the community we share and call home,” Dave Scullin, president and CEO of CFT said in a press release. “We’re honored they answered the call to work side by side with us to serve many caring donors, committed nonprofits, charitably-minded businesses and civic leaders who collectively share our vision of building communities that thrive for all.”