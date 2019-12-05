Eat, drink, and be merry with these Christmas holiday restaurants!

Originally published in the December 2019 Issue of Local Profile under the title “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry”

Give yourself the gift of not doing dishes this Christmas and celebrate the holiday at a local restaurant. Whether you’re looking for Italian or French-inspired cuisine or a classic steakhouse dinner, discover the perfect restaurant for your holiday celebration. Reservations are highly-recommended!

12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse

Enjoy a Churrascaria-style holiday meal at 12 Cuts, a new Brazillian steakhouse blended with Argentinian cuisine. The dinner menu will be available all day, and diners can enjoy a variety of carved meats, including ribeye, beef tenderloin, and rack lamb, as well as the organic salad bar and dessert menu.

18010 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | 12cutssteakhouse.com

Arthur’s Steakhouse

Don your best holiday apparel and head to Arthur’s Steakhouse for a classic way to celebrate with friends and family. Dine under the famous chandelier at this historic Dallas landmark, which offers a prix fixe three-course holiday meal where diners can choose from classic menu items, including champagne brie soup and Chateaubriand.

15175 Quorum Dr., Addison | arthursdallas.com

Benihana

Treat the family to dinner and a show when you dine at Benihana. This engaging dinner experience features communal hibachi grill tables where guests can watch their personal chef perform the ancient art of Teppanyaki. Benihana is perfect for large groups or families with children looking to enjoy a memorable holiday meal.

5840 Legacy Cir., Plano | benihana.com

Buca di Beppo

There’s no better way to bring the family together than by a family-style meal at Buca di Beppo. Order from their traditional menu and choose from a variety of pastas for the table or indulge in a classic Italian entree or a freshly-baked pizza. The family-friendly, warm atmosphere will make this meal feel like you’re at the biggest family gathering in town.

8580 TX-121, Frisco | bucadibeppo.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Venture over to Legacy West and celebrate with a classic steakhouse meal at Del Frisco’s. A full dinner menu will be available, but we recommend you start your meal with a signature cocktail and a cup of lobster bisque before indulging in a signature steak or seafood feast of Alaskan King Crab legs.

5905 Legacy Dr. Ste. A120, Plano | DelFriscos.com

LAW at the Four Seasons

Start your Christmas day with brunch at the Four Seasons. This holiday celebration has something for everyone: a signature brunch menu featuring fresh seafood and classic holiday favorites, a balloon artist and crafts for kids, and a champagne and espresso bar for the adults. Be sure to save room for dessert!

4150 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving | LAWrestaurant.com

Meddlesome Moth

Ready to wind down after a busy holiday? Head south to Dallas’s Design District for a holiday dinner at Meddlesome Moth. Grab a seat at the bar and sample one of the 140+ craft beers on tap, or ask your server to recommend the perfect brew to enjoy alongside their special holiday menu.

1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas | mothinthe.net

Mignon

Start a new tradition and join Mignon for their annual Christmas Day celebration. The Parisian-inspired steakhouse, known for their great steaks and fresh seafood, has celebrated the day with a traditional holiday buffet for 18 years, and this year adults can enjoy all the buffet has to offer for $59.95 a person.

4005 Preston Rd., Plano | mignonplano.com

Roy’s Plano

Craving a beach getaway? Take a quick trip to the Hawaiian islands without leaving the metroplex and enjoy a three-course holiday meal at Roy’s. Diners can choose from a Classics menu featuring signature seafood dishes or enjoy a traditional holiday meal.

2840 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | RoysRestaurant.com

Toulouse Café & Bar

Raise a glass of champagne and celebrate the holidays at Toulouse Café and Bar. Enjoy dinner from their traditional or special holiday menus featuring their signature French-influenced Belgian cuisine. Be sure to take a post-dinner stroll around Legacy West to enjoy the holiday lights and decorations to complete your celebration.

7301 Windrose Ave., Ste. C150 Plano | toulousecafeandbar.com