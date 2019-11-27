A guide to Collin County’s best private dining rooms

Whether it’s a rehearsal dinner, a business event, a holiday party, or a birthday celebration, these are the premier private dining rooms in the metroplex.
Al Biernat’s North
Al Biernat’s North features multiple dining areas on both floors of the restaurant with options from intimate, elegant dining around the fireplace on the main floor to several private rooms upstairs. Our Wine Director, Jaycen Woods, will be happy to help guide you through our 8,000 bottle wine list to find the perfect pairing for your meal. Our staff of professionals is at your service to attend to every detail so that you may enjoy your special event with your guests. Our private dining coordinator, Melissa Neumann, looks forward to taking personal care of your custom-printed menus, floral decoration, custom cakes, take-home gifts and so much more. Please contact us to plan your next event in a style that reflects Al’s spirit of hospitality and careful attention to detail. At Al Biernat’s, we truly are more than a great steakhouse!
Capacity: 75
5251 Spring Valley Rd., Dallas | 972-239-3400 | albiernats.com
Princi Italia
Delight your guests with seasonal Italian dishes inspired by modern Tuscan cuisine in a warm farmhouse setting. Whether celebrating a special occasion with family and friends or hosting a corporate outing, Princi Italia can accommodate all your special event needs. The Garden Room can be completely private with three walls to enclose the room entirely or opt to open any or all of the screens for a more al fresco dining experience. The beautiful wine room, with floor to ceiling curtains is the perfect place to host bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, birthdays and corporate gatherings including pizza tossing, pasta making or a multi-course chef’s dinner (20-50 guests). Choose our authentic, scratch-made cuisine for fine dining service at our house or yours. Wine and drink pairing options also available. Buon appetito!
Capacity: Full (140), Garden Room (50), Wine Room (50)
3300 Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 120, Plano | 469.378.9463 | [email protected] | princiitalia.com
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar
Immerse yourself in the world of wine and all its remarkable accompaniments when you host your private event at CRU. Offerings include exceptional wine country cuisine, an unparalleled wine list, and first-rate service in a warm and comfortable ambiance. Executive chefs are on-hand and happy to customize the perfect menu for any occasion or theme; any of which can be complemented with expertly picked wine selections. Intimate affairs can be hosted in the private dining room (16 seated or 20 reception) while the semi-private main dining room can accommodate 20-40 guests. CRU can offer any incredible wine experience from a Wine Tasting Reception featuring world-class wines paired with chef-crafted bites, to an unforgettable sommelier-led multi-coursed dinner. These experiences are mobile and can be enjoyed in your home, office or venue of choice. The team at CRU delivers impeccable service and will coordinate a truly memorable event for you and your guests.
Capacity: Full (80), Semi (40), Private Room (16)
7201 Bishop Rd., Ste. E2, Plano | 972.312.9463 | cruwinebar.com
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
12 Cuts blends a traditional style with elements of Argentinean cuisine, along with an array of à la carte specialties. Our Gauchos bring each meat to your table and delicately carve each cut of prime meat, a sampling of the Churrascaria experience. The 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse concept and name comes from the top 12 prime and choice beef cuts, but also included in the experience are lamb, fish, chicken and pork, as well as organic salad bar offerings, specialty sides, and homemade desserts. 12 Cuts can accommodate groups from 10 up to over 350 people with private areas and state-of-the-art audiovisual. Currently, 12 Cuts also offers an opening special providing complimentary space with no food and beverage minimums. You may call or go online to book your special occasions, parties, meetings, or any group events. We also specialize in all-day meetings.
Capacity: 350
18010 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas | 469.779.7012| 12cutssteakhouse.com
Terra Mediterranean
Terra Mediterranean makes planning your parties and celebrations effortless. Whatever your event or celebration may be, Terra Mediterranean is here to make your event special and truly memorable! Their three private dining spaces are perfect for any type of event and can accommodate 30 to 100 guests depending on space and setup. Their experienced party coordinator will help you create just the feel you want, whether it’s a business meeting, birthday party, wedding celebration, or any other type of event. The upstairs private event space features a beautiful patio overlooking the courtyard. A smaller dining room downstairs is perfect for seated dinners for up to 36. The bar area downstairs features a small private patio and is perfect for happy hour functions. At Terra Mediterranean, they are all about fresh! From the crowd-pleasing lunch buffet that features nearly 40 items to the full-service dinner menu, they’ve got you covered.
Capacity: 30–100
2405 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.277.2775 | terramediterranean.com
Yao Fuzi
Yao Fuzi’s unique and flavorful take on standard Chinese fare will have you reconsidering your opinion on Asian cuisine. Yao Fuzi’s private dining rooms were each designed with a different mood and feel to create the perfect setting, no matter what the occasion. The Luping Room can accommodate up to 30 guests for seated events and includes audio-visual capabilities. Another option is the Wine Cellar with a beautiful saltwater aquarium providing an elegant and relaxed atmosphere for your event. Their experienced catering manager will work with you to craft an exceptional event featuring chef-driven cuisine that you choose while accommodating any restricted diets. In addition to the private dining rooms, a semi-private area is also available for up to 12 guests. Yao Fuzi also provides full-service off-site catering or delivery to your office, home or venue of your choice.
Capacity: Luping Room: up to 30 seated; Wine Cellar: up to 30 seated
4757 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 108, Plano | 214.473.9267| yaofuzi.com
Roy’s Restaurant
Dazzle your guests at Roy’s, featuring many unique and seasonal offerings created by our Chef Partner, as well as signature Roy’s original dishes served alongside locally influenced items. Our beautifully appointed dining areas feature contemporary Asian furnishings and original Hawaiian artwork and provide the perfect backdrop for your next social or business event. Our rooms are also equipped with hard-wired T-1 lines and we offer a full complement of audio-visual equipment. Whether you’re planning an all-day meeting, luncheon, dinner, cocktail reception or full restaurant buyout, our Private Dining Director will assist with all the details to ensure a flawless experience.
Capacity: 30–100, full restaurant buyouts also available
2840 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.473.6263 | RoysRestaurant.com
Randy’s Steakhouse
Randy’s is the longest-running family-owned restaurant in Frisco and is located in the historic T.J. Campbell home in Historic Downtown. Throughout the home, Randy’s has several private rooms that are perfect for celebrations. Whether you want to dine in an elegant dining room or on the beautifully landscaped patio, you’ll find Randy’s is a treasure with something for everyone. For Randy, former chef at the Dallas Del Frisco’s, steak is a way of life! The steaks are prime, hand-cut and seasoned perfectly. The menu also includes several seafood and chicken dishes along with many side dishes to share. Randy’s top accolades include: “Diners Choice”, OpenTable; “Best Neighborhood Restaurant”, D Magazine; “Serving Better Steaks than the Big Name Places”, Zagat; and “Best Steaks”, Plano Profile. If you are looking for a stylish and sophisticated fine dining experience for your next celebration look no further than Randy’s Steakhouse.
Capacity: Up to 70
7026 W. Main St., Frisco | 972.335.3066 | randyssteakhouse.com