Diamonds Direct to hold three-day showcase at both DFW locations

Just in time for the holiday season, Diamonds Direct will host its Holiday Designer Showcase on Friday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 24th! At both showrooms in the DFW metroplex, guests can enjoy a special 20% savings off virtually everything in the showroom. Additionally, don’t miss out on a Designer Reception at both locations with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments on November 22nd from 5:30 – 7:30PM as you shop the extended collections of renowned designers including Christopher Designs, Henri Daussi, and so many more.

In case you’re not familiar with Diamonds Direct, they are one of the nation’s leading diamond showrooms and pride themselves in superior service with a no-risk shopping environment. At Diamonds Direct, customers will learn diamond industry insights with a variety of products that are backed by unmatched guarantees and warranties. Their team of experts works with each customer to stay within their desired budget while also ensuring they leave with the perfect piece. Whether thinking of popping the question or looking for the perfect gift, Diamonds Direct is sure to make all your jewelry dreams come true not only this holiday season, but all year long.

Exclusive for three days only, shoppers can enjoy 20% off virtually everything, both at Diamonds Direct Dallas and Frisco. Expansive selections of diamond studs, gemstones, engagement rings and more await you. Be sure to get your loved ones what they truly desire this holiday season with the help of Diamonds Direct.

Extended hours for this event are as follows: Friday, November 22 from 10am to 8pm, Saturday, November 23 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, November 24 from 12pm to 6pm.

Diamonds Direct

FRISCO

8440 TX-121 Building A, Frisco

DALLAS

8127 Preston Rd., Dallas