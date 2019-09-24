Roslyn Thompson Dawson on elevating women in the workforce

Roslyn Thompson Dawson is the CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation (TWF), a nonprofit organization that raises funds to open windows of opportunity for women, girls, and their families. We chatted with Roslyn about what she wanted to be when she grew up, her path to Texas Women’s Foundation, and the issues facing women today.

Roslyn Thompson Dawson, CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation | Courtesy of Women’s Funding Network

Why did you decide to change the focus of the organization from Dallas Women’s Foundation to the Texas Women’s Foundation?

We changed from Dallas to Texas because for almost a decade, our research has been focused on this stage. When I arrived in 2010, we were already doing a survey of the Texas state budget that would look at it from a gender lens, and then that was being promulgated around to girls and women serving organizations around the state. Three months into the day I joined, we went ahead and filed for trademark for Texas Women’s Foundation because it was really clear that ultimately our research was state-wide, and our advocacy platform ultimately would help us grow to be a statewide platform.

Originally when we received the copyright for the trademark, we used Texas Women’s Foundation starting in 2014, as the umbrella for our research and advocacy. When we issued our economic issues for the Women in Texas Research Study in 2014, we went door to door to eight Texas workers and presented the research, and then we gained organizations, interested parties in El Paso, Amarillo, Tyler, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and McAllen. The only city we didn’t convene in 2014 was Houston, because our partner in Houston really fell out. We did media around the research up in Houston, all under the name of Texas Women’s Foundation, so that we could see how the market felt about that, and it really played very well. And as we moved through 2017, we did the same thing with the study coming out every three years. Then, it was time for us to go ahead and then claim it for the organization overall, since we had successfully been doing our research and advocacy.

Then, we did a market study of a thousand Texans in June of last year to say “Okay, we’re an organization representing Texas women and the issues affecting them, would you support it? Would you believe that their premise is correct around the importance of women’s economic security and the importance of women’s leadership with men and women?” Every demographic came back with a super resounding yes. So it felt like, okay we’ve got market support. We’ve done six years worth of statewide brand building, beginning to get people to trust our research as the go-to source for information on the status of women in the state. We tried to do enough of the homework, and then when we flipped the switch, it was like shock and awe.

What’s your elevator pitch for what you want?

Texas Women’s Foundation essentially does four things. It all centers around our research. We’re the established and trusted voice for the status of women in the state of Texas. From that, we do advocacy for state legislative and public policies, as well as trying to advocate for business practices that are more female friendly and family friendly. This is an advocacy on both the business side as well as the legislative policy side. We do programming that supports our key initiatives around economic security for women and women’s leadership. We also do grant making. Those are the four pieces of our pie.

What did you want to be when you grow up, and how did you get to where you are now?

Well, I wanted to be a writer, so my entire life I was a huge reader. When I went to college and graduate school, I took my degrees in English literature and really thought, “oh well that’s what I am, you know, I will hopefully be a writer and maybe an actor”. I entered a doctoral program with all of that in mind. Meanwhile, I was working in television and radio to earn my living while I was going to school.

Then, my little ideas, being a mathematician and a writer, kind of got changed when I put my first husband through law school, and then we divorced, and it was going to be my turn to go back to school and do stuff, and I needed to get basically get a job. I had a job, but I mean get more of a job. So I ended up kind of backdoor-ing into publishing, and I worked for the Dallas Chamber in random publications department. We got to do some writing and editing, but that ended up being my backdoor into what became my career, which was public relations and marketing communications. I continued to be a writer but not the sort that I thought I would be, that of a great American novel. I was able to kind of exercise that writing gene, but not necessarily in the way it should be.

What led you into the Texas Women’s Foundation?

I was joyfully appointed to the board in 1986. The organization was founded in 1985, and my dad had always been supporting women. A courageous charitable bent has always been where I came from, a family of very strong men and women, and very influential women, particularly on my mother’s side. My grandmother was a single mom, and my mom had to kind of take care of the family. There were a lot of strong women making hard choices, to try and take care of themselves and their families.

I felt very much akin to the mission of the Dallas Women’s Foundation at the time, it was really trying to increase the investment in women and girls and that really appealed to me. I was privileged to be appointed to that board, all those many years ago, and I continued to be a donor and supporter. I volunteered through my little business that I started in ‘86. We did the design work and the newsletters that produced pro bono for the Women’s Foundation for years and I felt very strongly aligned with it.

All the years passed, and I was always involved in it at some level, even if it simply attending the events and writing checks. But I believed in it, being part of one of the most important institutions that I did support. So, as I got older, I was nearing the 25th anniversary of my bills and that’s probably 30+ years in business. I kept thinking, “what do I really want to do”, and kind of in my heart, I really wanted to run Dallas. I thought even if I could do one thing for the last 10, 12 years of my career, that would really be the thing I would love to do. I just didn’t really see it happening because my predecessor was not much older than me. She announced her retirement in 2010, and they appointed me. I was chair of the board. And they appointed me to the search committee, and as I’m sitting in an organizing meeting and thinking “dang I want the job”, I wasn’t sure it was time to leave my business and this and that.

The tip of the scales was on December 20th, 2010. My darling beloved only sister dropped dead of an aneurysm at the age of 59. She was 18 months older than I. She was the light of my life. I was at her service and I thought to myself “if not now, then when? If I’m going to make a change and try and do this thing, now would be the time.” So I talked to my family and they told me to try. And so I’m grateful that the search went on and I got the job again. It’s been a real blessing to have this opportunity. I just love it. It does make you so passionate about women.

I’ve talked in my career about a little bit of my family, my mother’s family and circumstances, her not being able to attend college because there weren’t enough resources for her even though she would have been valedictorian of her class, having to take care of younger siblings, and her mom had to go on the road when the father left the family. Some real life experiences like that, but also being a woman in business. When I went to look for funding to start my business, and I jokingly say, the banker looked at me and said ‘Where’s your husband?’ And I said ‘well you mean the guy that I’m about to divorce, I don’t think it was pertinent to this conversation.’

But I couldn’t get a loan in 1986 without my father to co-sign. And then I worked for 25 years as a woman in business, and I had a male partner later in the generation of the business. I was the chairman and CEO and I was saying over and over again the disparities impacting women in the workforce, the disparities impacting women in poverty in our state, and our community. We have to be passionate about making this change. And if we are not going to defend ourselves no one will. I think there are many wonderful male allies, and men that are willing to say as most men have.

I feel so strongly that women have to do community together, on defending our opportunities and standing in allegiance with one another. I lived through the generations of news, where everybody thought one is enough and then she herself thought one was enough because she was the one. But I think we’re in a generation now where women are reaching back and pulling forward other women in much more intentional ways. I think that intentionality is something that we have to do for one another, for women and people of color in every possible way, and to call it out when we see it. I’m a crusader at this juncture; it’s one of the reasons, speaking of women in business, that we have to be crusaders and be fearless.

What’s one of the biggest, most concerning issues facing women in Texas right now?

There are any number of issues that are deeply concerning. Let’s start with healthcare. The state’s decision is to not take federal funding for medicaid. Different decisions have been made here, and whatever the political ramifications were, the personal ramifications to women have been problematic. We have a really draconian set of barriers for women living in poverty to reach any kind of parity in terms of access to health care. Some crazy rules like “she can’t make more than 4000 dollars a year to qualify for certain benefits.” That means you’re just basically starving to death. They’re just some crazy draconian rules, and navigating the system is very difficult.

One of the barriers is lack of navigators, or the byzantine nature of health care delivery, and what is paid for by the state and what is not. For lack of education and broad scale education the women living in poverty are at risk. Access to health care is a difficult challenge and one that clearly I think this most recent legislative session began to take very seriously, with the fact that Texas had the highest maternal mortality rate in the country. And that is a statement about access to health care.

The second issue is our ability to work to elevate women in the workforce; it’s directly co-dependent on the ability of women to access child care. So when you look at the spectrum of folks that are earning minimum wage, it’s typically 63 to 68 percent in any community. And if they’re earning minimum wage, they likely don’t have access to benefits. They are likely on a risk factor. You know if I can’t show up or I go to take my child to the doctor or I have an aging parent and I’m dealing with that, I don’t have the ability to take leave. So, we’re slowly seeing leave policies pulled back because they’re not well written or they’re not maybe fully like the San Antonio one, where the intention is good. We just need to get the execution right, so that women can have access and men too. It more disproportionately impacts women because they are more disproportionately engaged in minimum wage, often lower level jobs. This is the greatest when they are unable to have paid leave for life.

I think those are two very critical needs on the healthcare side, on the child care access side, and on leave policies that relate to either having children or caregiving. All three of those are kind of intertwined, but all three of those are fair. We also are seeing that while the state has a very laudatory goal of having more educational attainment by women across the board and more women are entering higher education, more women fall out of higher education, or when they leave, the wage gap affects them in ways that women in Texas with a four year degree level in many cases are earning what a man with a high school education or a two year degree is earning. Those are challenges that are significant. Balancing the wage gap is also something that I think we all need to contemplate. 63, 64 percent of women in this state, their families depend on their income either wholly or in part. The amount of women who are working, that impacts their children and impacts their families. It’s not just a woman’s issue, it’s the whole family’s issue. She’s being underpaid relative to her counterparts.

I think those are all things that we have to rally around, and see the greater economic benefit that will happen if we enable policies and practices to go this way, as opposed to seeing it as a cost. It can really increase people’s productivity, increase their ability to participate in the economy and to contribute to it.

What progress have we seen recently?

We’ve been encouraged by a number of aspects, I guess policy and practice. Let me talk first not just about public policy, but more about what we’re seeing on corporate and business structures. I am very encouraged by how a more substantive conversation is taking place in business, beyond just having diversity, equity, and inclusion in one of the corporate goals. To actually driving it into business practice. And that is not universal, but it is much more conscious than just saying “oh, we support women, and we’ve got a women’s employee resource group.” That’s like, oh great, you know? But how many women are making it through the pipeline into true leadership roles? So more assiduous and conscious decisions by corporations of pulling women forward, even when women themselves might say they’re not ready. The problem is that we need to work on that part. We all need to work on that by actually pulling women forward and actually realizing they need to surround them with a set of supports to ensure their success. I think we’re moving from the days where when we vote the woman in, she didn’t work out. To understanding that a balance of thinking makes better companies and all the research has pointed to this.

For 20 years, more women in management, more women at the board level, these companies outperform their peers. And the same thing happens with more people of color in those kinds of roles , they outperform their peers. Since the research is always supporting this reality, and the workforce demographic demands it, we have to get real. I think I’m seeing more companies have very real conversations and real policy setting that is helping that move forward. So it’s no more just, “pat on the head, you’ve got your Women’s Resource Group. Have a nice day.” I really am excited by that.

What we’ve seen very directly is our Women’s Leadership Institute. The corporations find that leadership development program super beneficial, and more pressure on their foundation; you do a great American change. You say, you had the chance. So that’s been encouraging. Then I think on the legislative side, there was a much more balanced sense of the legislature this time, less polarization and a greater sense that we really need to work together on some of these issues, witness the conversations around pulling more money into the child care funds. That was a big win, a big success, and very positive. Calling out maternal mortality and saying “we’re going to have to do something about it.” That was huge.

I’m feeling like we have a moment here where it’s kind of notwithstanding #MeToo. Because the backlash around #MeToo, it’s been an interesting pull back. And you know, with some utterly silly but real stories about men. We don’t want to be in an elevator with the woman at the office. Some of the panic that that movement caused. But if we can find a way to continue this balanced conversation, that what we’re all seeking is balance, we do not want to do away with men at the top. We just want to broaden the table, to add women and people of color, so it’s not a take away. It’s an expansion. I think having that conversation and continuing to drive that, rather than a kind of condemnation, and bring that in balance. Granted, there have been egregious abuses, but let’s find that place where we can build upon, right now.

What TWF related story has had the most personal impact on you?

It’s hard to say one, but I guess one of the ones that truly still chokes me up is when we undertook this Young Women’s Initiative. We’re part of this collaboration of 8 women’s foundations, doing this program that really centers young women of color, and they tell us what they need. Our goal is to resource them in a way that their voice is unleashed, power is unleashed, potential is unleashed, but we’re not presuming to know their lived experience. Their lived experience is at the center of all of this.

We started out with a listening tour of 220 women across North and West Dallas, young women who have been marginalized economically, socially, you name it. Many are disconnected from a job, school, and living that life that can be generational in nature of continuing that cycle of poverty. We were forming our Young Women’s Advisory Council, from young women that self-nominated out of those 220 that we listened to. And we listened through trusted organizations that the women knew to be trusted. We weren’t just parachuting; we went through grassroots organizations that already owned their trust. Then these young women self-nominated to become our Young Women’s Advisory Council, telling us what they need, what we need to know about their lives, their communities, and their experiences. So it really flips traditional white philanthropy on its head, to be honest. These women are African American, mixed race, Latina, they’re fabulous.

One of the young women stood up and said “I have never had anyone ask my opinion of anything. I have never had a voice, I have never been listened to, in my life, in my own home, in my school. And therefore I didn’t believe I had a voice, and when this opportunity arose, I thought, ‘It can’t be me’, and then I thought, ‘It has to be me.’ I have to speak for all the other voiceless young women.”

As I cried listening to her, I thought “Oh my god.” She said “I’ve never been so courageous, I’ve never spoken out for myself, my community, but I am now here to tell you I will.”

It’s been profound. We took 3 of our young women and one adult advisor to the United State of Women gathering in Los Angeles in May 2018, and of the 3 young women that went with us, 2 had never been on an airplane, never been out of Dallas, and here they go with us, with 8,000 people gathered, and every movement builder in the country was there. And they’re hearing from everybody, from Michelle Obama to Tamara Burke, you name it. They weren’t all progressive; they were every kind of political orientation, all just oriented on the future of women, what women need in this country to thrive. Each of the 8 of our women’s foundations had selected one young woman to stand on the stage and speak about her leadership was going to bring to the world.

In that moment, I thought, “There’s no better work than this, there’s nothing more important than this.” To let women like that, who had never been out of their community, stand in front of 8,000 people and say “This is what my leadership will bring.” That’s it, for me.

You cried the whole time.

I did, completely. Completely. It was just so profound. Those were the kinds of moments where you go, ‘There’s so much possible if you believe in one another’s potential, so much possible.’

That’s incredible. Tell me a bit more about your work with diversity.

The whole central word is intentionality. In Europe, it’s mandated. We probably won’t ever get there in the United States, but it is not tolerable to say “I didn’t find anyone.”

When we look on our own teams, at the composition of our own management team, if there’s a position open then it needs to be filled by a woman of color; it has to happen. It is completely intentional to say that we must be looking at diversity, equity, and inclusion, with that being the filter for everything we do. And if not us, then who?

I think it was really that sense of, ‘we have to intentionally change our board, intentionally change our step’. It wasn’t that the heart wasn’t in it, I mean the organizations were founded by diverse populations of women across the world. So it’s not that we’re unique in that. Our 19 founders were every ethnicity, culture, political persuasion, and where with all financially. But you just can’t risk at 25% when our population demographics are such that, if we’re going to be “majority, minority” so the minority isn’t the majority, and will be in our future, then we’re crazy not to make this at the center of everything we do. Not in a token way, but in an absolutely inherent, intrinsic way.

