Discover The Baja Way in Los Cabos

It’s not just a place. It’s the places it takes you.

Things come together naturally in Los Cabos. Perched at the tip of the thousand-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos feels like it’s at the very edge of the known world. In fact, it’s known as Land’s End. This magical place feels worlds away from the everyday even though it’s quite easy to reach for modern explorers – just a 2.5-hour nonstop flight from Dallas. It’s where the Pacific Ocean mingles with the Sea of Cortez in the shadow of an iconic natural landmark, El Arco. Where golden desert sands stretch to meet shimmering turquoise waves. And where adventure easily combines with laid-back luxury.

Los Cabos, “the capes” in English, consists of two towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. Between the two, you’ll find a welcoming 20-mile tourist corridor with respected hotel and resort brands, delicious seaside restaurants and renowned golf courses. Come see why it’s a favorite destination among A-listers like George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Enrique Iglesias.

Here, we live by a simple idea: Good things are not rushed. We take our time to make sure every experience is memorable. This elevated approach to service is how we ensure every person who finds their way here is getting the most out of their vacation. It’s what we like to call The Baja Way. It’s not just a destination; it’s a mindset. It’s the essence that fills your spirit when you embrace nature’s bounty in a sophisticated setting. This is Los Cabos, the very heart and soul of The Baja Way.

When you arrive, choose from a luxurious range of accommodations, from elegant boutique hotels to expansive all-inclusive resorts. Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated adults-only atmosphere or a fun-filled, family-friendly environment, Los Cabos lodgings appeal to a variety of tastes. Properties feature classic, traditional, modern and cutting-edge designs, but all offer a higher level of service with outstanding amenities to match. Staying in Los Cabos, you can rest assured that you’ll be well taken care of in every moment.

It would be easy to spend your days simply soaking up the warmth of the Baja sun, but the breadth of activities and experiences will draw you closer to nature. Snorkel beneath the iconic El Arco, Los Cabos’ most famous natural landmark. Deep-sea fishing or dancing into the wee hours? In Los Cabos, you can do it all – and then some. Ride a camel on the beach. Witness the migration of humpback and gray whales. Learn how to cook traditional Mexican dishes using the freshest local ingredients, shop for one-of-a-kind artworks and take a sunset cruise on a chartered yacht. Or simply relax poolside, with attentive yet unobtrusive service ensuring your every comfort.

Under the surface of the waters lies a kaleidoscopic treasure trove of sea life – the reason Jacques Cousteau called this the “aquarium of the world.” As a world-class sport fishing destination, Los Cabos attracts anglers from across the globe. They come in search of abundant marlin, sailfish, broadbill swordfish and yellowfin tuna that can reach hundreds of pounds.

With such bounty coming from both the land and sea, it’s no wonder the dining scene in Los Cabos is so remarkable. Farm- and sea-to-table restaurants are emerging stars, from upscale waterfront dining to tucked-away local favorites. Not to mention numerous world-class culinary installations within many of Los Cabos’ five-star hotels. Additionally, area farms and ranches give rise to some of the most amazing dining in all of Baja California.

Deepen your appreciation for the surrounding land and sea as you explore rejuvenating activities and experiences. Here, the game of golf isn’t just a leisurely pastime; it’s the reason that many of the world’s best players set their sights on Los Cabos. There are 16 championship golf courses, including the legendary Palmilla Golf Club designed by Jack Nicklaus to integrate perfectly into the desert landscape while remaining in view of the sparkling sea. You can also tee off on exquisite layouts designed by golf luminaries Tom Fazio, Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Tiger Woods, Davis Love III and Greg Norman. It’s no wonder Golf Digest named Los Cabos the golf capital of Latin America.

After a round, indulge in a well-deserved spa treatment. An array of luxury spas embraces the natural surroundings, some with wide-open views of the sea or massages that seem to follow the rhythms of the waves. Ingredients locally sourced from the land may even appear in your treatments, like a lime- infused body scrub, a mask made from crushed and powdered bark of the tepezcohuite tree (a favorite of celebrities), or a wrap made with the antioxidizing leaves of the chaya plant.

No matter how you decide to spend your Los Cabos vacation, it’s bound to be unforgettable. That’s The Baja Way.

