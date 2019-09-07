Madison Reed Color Bar comes to North Texas

Courtesy of Madison Reed Color Bar

Madison Reed, a prestige brand challenging the hair color industry, brings its unique hair-color-only concept – the Madison Reed Color Bar – to North Texas with the opening of three locations:

Plano in The Shops at Legacy (Opened Aug. 22)

Fort Worth in the Trinity Commons (Opening Sept. 19)

Southlake in Southlake Town Square (Opening Oct. 10)

The Color Bar concept is designed to deliver stunning salon-quality hair color that is both affordable and convenient for time-pressed women. For only $55 – less than half the cost of a salon visit – clients can get permanent color applied by a certified, licensed colorist. Or, for just $25, clients can get a color-reviving gloss that provides color and shine for up to eight washes.

“Dallas is an incredible beauty and hair market,” said Amy Errett, CEO and founder of Madison Reed. “In our online business, we have a large number of subscribers who live in Texas, and they have been asking for us to open Color Bars near them, in places where they live and work. So that was the idea behind these three locations, but you’ll see us in other places around Dallas-Fort Worth. This is just the start.”

San Francisco-based Madison Reed was first known for disrupting at-home hair color, typically sold in boxes found on drugstore shelves:

Since the company’s launch in 2014, hundreds of thousands of women have been able to go online, buy Madison Reed’s salon-quality color, and have it shipped directly to their door.

Madison Reed’s proprietary formula is free of the eight harsh ingredients commonly used by other brands, including PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS and titanium dioxide.

Madison Reed uses technology – including a proprietary algorithm that extracts data from 10 million “hair profiles,” as well as an augmented reality (AR) tool – to help women find their perfect shade of hair color.

Now Madison Reed is disrupting the salon industry. At Color Bars, gone is the typical salon secrecy surrounding how color is mixed: Clients can buy the exact color formula and products that were just used on their hair. They can also get free color consultations – both of which are industry firsts.

The hours of operation for all three locations are:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about Madison Reed, and to browse products, visit madison-reed.com.