DFW-based WORKSUITES opens its 20th location in Allen

Photo courtesy of WORKSUITES

Dallas-based coworking operation WORKSUITES is opening its 20th location and its first in the booming office market of Allen.

“Obviously the metroplex has been expanding to the north for a long time, and we get so many requests for office space north of Plano. We are very excited to finally have a location to serve the Allen/McKinney market,” WORKSUITES CEO and Founder Flip Howard said.

The new WORKSUITES location will take up 19,706 square feet on the second floor of the 470,000-square-foot, Class-A Allen Center at 450 Century Parkway, the premier office building in the heart of the Allen submarket. The new location boasts excellent access to Central Expressway, a 5-per-1,000 parking ratio, an indoor-outdoor café, and a fitness center.

John Pelletier, Austin Studebaker, and Greg Burns of ESRP Advisory Dallas handled lease negotiations for WORKSUITES. Susan Singer, Jarred Laake, and Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.

“Located less than one mile from Watter’s Creek, and the Allen Convention Center complex, this location will offer WORKSUITES members the opportunity to enjoy the best of Allen’s numerous amenities in addition to those offered in the center itself. WORKSUITES is yet again setting the bar for location and value,” ESRP Senior Vice President John Pelletier said.

Read more: Local Profile honors Dynamic Women of Color

The new space features a clean, modern finish-out, must-have amenities, and WORKSUITES’ signature mix of high-touch service, privacy, and professionalism.

The Allen location is under construction now and is slated to open in March 2020.

For more information visit our site at worksuites.com.