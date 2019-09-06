Business

DFW-based WORKSUITES opens its 20th location in Allen

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
worksuites
Photo courtesy of WORKSUITES

Dallas-based coworking operation WORKSUITES is opening its 20th location and its first in the booming office market of Allen.

“Obviously the metroplex has been expanding to the north for a long time, and we get so many requests for office space north of Plano.  We are very excited to finally have a location to serve the Allen/McKinney market,” WORKSUITES CEO and Founder Flip Howard said.

The new WORKSUITES location will take up 19,706 square feet on the second floor of the 470,000-square-foot, Class-A Allen Center at 450 Century Parkway, the premier office building in the heart of the Allen submarket. The new location boasts excellent access to Central Expressway, a 5-per-1,000 parking ratio, an indoor-outdoor café, and a fitness center.

John Pelletier, Austin Studebaker, and Greg Burns of ESRP Advisory Dallas handled lease negotiations for WORKSUITES. Susan Singer, Jarred Laake, and Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.

“Located less than one mile from Watter’s Creek, and the Allen Convention Center complex, this location will offer WORKSUITES members the opportunity to enjoy the best of Allen’s numerous amenities in addition to those offered in the center itself. WORKSUITES is yet again setting the bar for location and value,” ESRP Senior Vice President John Pelletier said. 

Read more: Local Profile honors Dynamic Women of Color

The new space features a clean, modern finish-out, must-have amenities, and WORKSUITES’ signature mix of high-touch service, privacy, and professionalism.

The Allen location is under construction now and is slated to open in March 2020.

For more information visit our site at worksuites.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
2.1K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.9K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.4K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
1.1K
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards
983
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
952
Business

Toyota Experience Center showcases company’s past, present and future
845
Shopping

Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?
835
Community

Two Plano residents featured in Smile with Lay’s campaign
807
Health

Home of Happy Hearts: Baylor Scott & White – The Heart Hospital opens in McKinney
763
Food

The five best barbecue spots in Collin County
bike to work, transportation, DART bike to work, transportation, DART
748
Community

The state of transit in north Texas
738
Business

Nominate your choice for Collin County Woman of the Year
To Top