Legacy Lifts Up to Benefit Junior League of Collin County

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Legacy Lifts Up will help raise funds for literacy, health and domestic violence recovery programs | Image courtesy of The Shops at Legacy

This September, Legacy Lifts Up will partner with the Junior League of Collin County for a special shopping event. The shopping event will support JLCC’s non-profit work in Collin County.

JLCC is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. In the 43 years since its formation, JLCC has provided job readiness training to survivors of domestic violence, as well as life-skills training to young adults who have aged out of foster care. They also mentor first-time juvenile offenders on probation looking to turn their lives around by providing mentorship programs.

Read more: City of Plano ends their debate over The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center’s funding

Over the course of the two-day shopping event, proceeds of sales from selected Shops at Legacy retailers will benefit initiatives of JLCC. These retailers include Apricot Lane, D’Hierro, Ella Bleu, Honey Bare, Madison Reed, Oil & Vinegar, Scout & Molly’s, TravisMathew, and City Surf Fitness (donation collection point). Participating restaurants include: Copper Bottom Grille at The Marriott Legacy, Kilwins, Olivella’s, Rustic Jewel at The Marriott Legacy, Del Frisco’s Grille (Wednesday only), and Mi Cocina (Wednesday only).

Legacy Lifts Up will coincide with International Day of Charity on September 5 | Image courtesy of The Shops at Legacy.

During the event, shoppers will be able to see live entertainment in the outdoor portions of the shopping center. They will also have the chance to win a $100 gift card to The Shops at Legacy by posting pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #LegacyLiftsUp.

Read more: Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano

Legacy Lifts Up will take place on September 4 and 5.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

