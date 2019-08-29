Cheetos to host runway show at New York Fashion Week

Arts

New York City just got a lot more orange. This morning, Frito Lay announced that Cheetos will unveil the Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look in New York during New York Fashion Week, from September 5 through September 7.

Fans of Cheetos will be able to receive a high-fashion makeover at a style bar. Stylists will help create Cheetos-inspired hair, makeup and nail stylings for Fashion week attendees who make appointments to the Cheetos House of Flamin’ Haute. Some styles include Cheetah Tail Braids, Fiery Flamin’ Hot Eyes, Chester’s Ombre Kiss and Caught Snacking Nails.

Access to the Cheetos House of Flamin’ Haute will be limited. Fashion week attendees can make reservations online, or they can post pictures on Instagram with the hashtags #CheetosFlaminHaute and #MyCheetosLook. Cheetos will pick the best looks under those hashtags and surprise a few lucky winners with makeovers from the stylists of the House of Flamin’ Haute.

The runway show will feature 21 fun and playful looks inspired by fans on social media. The looks will be curated by several fashion influencers and stylists, and there will be one signature look by designed by renowned costume designer Ami Goodheart.

“We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a press release. “We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look.”

Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
