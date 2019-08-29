The five best barbecue spots in Collin County

If there’s one thing Texas is known for, it’s the way we do barbecue. No matter how far you travel, no other place can do barbecue better than the lone star state. Brisket, ribs and all the fixings are everything one needs to make a southern party complete. While barbecue options seem to be endless in Texas, there are some places that you simply must try. Below are some of the best in Collin County.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Like most iconic barbecue joints in Texas, Lockhart Smokehouse serves guests in a counter fashion. When the guest orders, the meat is prepared and cooked in front of them, then sliced to their liking. Some signature items include the shoulder clod, the blue cheese slaw and the brisket deviled eggs.

1026 E 15th St, Plano

Hutchins BBQ

Straying away from the typical counter method of ordering barbecue, Hutchins BBQ allows guests to take as much as they want of each meat and side. Price is determined by weight of the plate, however, their method allows guests to design a plate that best suits their tastes.

1301 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Kenny’s Smokehouse

Any restaurant by Kenny Bowers is going to serve phenomenal food, and Kenny’s Smokehouse is no exception. While the restaurant’s lunch and dinner options are most certainly filling, the brunch is definitely not to be missed. The chicken fried brisket will change your life!

5760 Legacy Dr #4, Plano

Hard Eight BBQ

Good ol’ family recipes and live music are two things Texas loves, and you can get both of those at Hard Eight. Hard Eight prides itself in serving authentic “Texas style” barbecue. Guests can enjoy a variety of hearty meats served straight from the pit by the pitmaster who cooked it.

5300 State Hwy 121, The Colony

Ten50 BBQ

If you’re craving barbecue with an upscale spin, Ten50 offers quality cuts, cooked low and slow. Each day, Ten50’s pitmasters spend over 12 hours making sure that each meal is memorable. Ten50 boasts a cozy, modern atmosphere, yet still proves hospitable in a way only southerners can.

1050 N Central Expy, Richardson