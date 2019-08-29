Food

The five best barbecue spots in Collin County

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

If there’s one thing Texas is known for, it’s the way we do barbecue. No matter how far you travel, no other place can do barbecue better than the lone star state. Brisket, ribs and all the fixings are everything one needs to make a southern party complete. While barbecue options seem to be endless in Texas, there are some places that you simply must try. Below are some of the best in Collin County.

Read more: Understanding Asian cuisine in DFW through sushi, sizzling pots and the Skinny B*tch Salad

Lockhart Smokehouse

Via Facebook/Lockhart Smokehouse Plano

Like most iconic barbecue joints in Texas, Lockhart Smokehouse serves guests in a counter fashion. When the guest orders, the meat is prepared and cooked in front of them, then sliced to their liking. Some signature items include the shoulder clod, the blue cheese slaw and the brisket deviled eggs.

1026 E 15th St, Plano

Hutchins BBQ

Via Facebook/Hutchins BBQ McKinney

Straying away from the typical counter method of ordering barbecue, Hutchins BBQ allows guests to take as much as they want of each meat and side. Price is determined by weight of the plate, however, their method allows guests to design a plate that best suits their tastes.

1301 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Kenny’s Smokehouse

Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Any restaurant by Kenny Bowers is going to serve phenomenal food, and Kenny’s Smokehouse is no exception. While the restaurant’s lunch and dinner options are most certainly filling, the brunch is definitely not to be missed. The chicken fried brisket will change your life!

5760 Legacy Dr #4, Plano

Hard Eight BBQ

Via Instagram/@nenglipi

Good ol’ family recipes and live music are two things Texas loves, and you can get both of those at Hard Eight. Hard Eight prides itself in serving authentic “Texas style” barbecue. Guests can enjoy a variety of hearty meats served straight from the pit by the pitmaster who cooked it.

5300 State Hwy 121, The Colony

Read more: Brunch at The Biscuit Bar: a bite of heaven at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Ten50 BBQ

Via Instagram/@wonthanh.eats⁠

If you’re craving barbecue with an upscale spin, Ten50 offers quality cuts, cooked low and slow. Each day, Ten50’s pitmasters spend over 12 hours making sure that each meal is memorable. Ten50 boasts a cozy, modern atmosphere, yet still proves hospitable in a way only southerners can.

1050 N Central Expy, Richardson

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
2.0K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.7K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.5K
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
1.3K
Food

Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony
1.3K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
1.1K
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
1.0K
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards
880
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
851
Business

Toyota Experience Center showcases company’s past, present and future
Downtown Plano by Marc Friedland Photography Downtown Plano by Marc Friedland Photography
803
Community

Plano Tomorrow mediation plan will not move forward
784
Shopping

Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?
781
Business

Carey Farmer talks managing money, being a mom and helping others

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top