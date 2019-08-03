The best Bachelor and Bachelorette parties in Collin County

Can’t think of a unique bachelor/bachelorette party idea? Look no further. Consider these fun activities and make your night one to remember.

Axe Throwing

Also known as “lumberjack yoga,” both men and women enjoy axe throwing, but guys especially love this somewhat dangerous yet fun bachelor party idea. Check out Bad Axe Throwing in Dallas or Class Axe Throwing in Richardson to reserve a spot.



Breweries

Sip craft beer with your friends to ease the pressure (since you’re prepping for one of the biggest days of your life) at one of several local breweries including Plano’s Unlawful Assembly, Allen’s Nine Band Brewery or TUPPs Brewery in McKinney.

Escape Rooms

Leave your phones at the door and pile into a locked room with some of your friends for an interactive hour of mystery solving and code cracking. There are several Collin County establishments where you can try your hand at escaping, like Breakout Escape Rooms and Red Door Escape Rooms, both in Plano.



Mad Hatter Tea Party

Clocks, playing cards and tall, funky hats set the tone for a fun and unique bachelor or bachelorette party. This theme can be created at both indoor or outdoor venues.

Speakeasies

There’s something special about the exclusivity of speakeasy-themed bars. Sip cool cocktails in a dimly-lit atmosphere at local spots like Truth & Alibi, High & Tight and Black Swan Saloon in Dallas, or Thompson’s Bookstore in downtown Fort Worth.



Wine Tasting

For a tried and true bachelorette party favorite, go wine tasting at one of the area’s hottest vino spots like Grape Vine Springs Winery, Sloan and Williams or Messina Hoff in Grapevine, or Landon Winery in McKinney.

