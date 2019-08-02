Home and Garden

Located near Lake Lavon, Inspiration Texas is a 600-acre Master Planned Community in Wylie, TX. The community is comprised of houses built by award-winning builders, including Bloomfield Homes, First Texas Homes, Gehan Homes, Highland Homes, Mercury Custom Homes, Pulte Homes and Shaddock Homes. Since first opening in 2016, Inspiration has provided its residents with amenities suitable for the entire family.

Having brought in seven of the best Texas homebuilders, Inspiration offers a variety of homes suitable for the traditionalists as well as newer generations of homeowners. Each home is designed with durable and cost-efficient technology. With its Lake Lavon location, Inspiration offers its residents an escape from the city in a relaxed, calm atmosphere adjacent to Collin County’s biggest natural body of water. Prices on homes range from $290,000 to $800,000

Inspiration boasts several high-end amenities for residents of all ages to enjoy. At Club Inspiration, the neighborhood community center, residents will find four resort-style pools and cabanas overlooking Lake Lavon. The pools and cabanas are suitable for social swim nights, at Inspiration coordinates events for children and for adults. Also at Club Inspiration are a lazy river, a playground and a fitness center. There are also several walking/running trails, and even a 25.5-mile walking and equestrian trail called Trinity Trail.

A look at Club Inspiration at Inspiration Texas

Throughout Inspiration are designated areas for sand volleyball, as well as fishing ponds, a putting green, a hammock park and a dog park.

As Collin County’s population is only projected to grow, Inspiration is giving its residents the best life has to offer. Located adjacent to Lake Lavon, Inspiration gives its residence resort-style amenities in a secluded space away from the city.

For more information, visit inspirationtexas.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
