How to throw a themed wedding in Collin County

Chandler Hodo
Adding a theme to your wedding can tie the whole night together as you tie the knot. Browse these themes to make your wedding planning easier.

western wedding
Western Wedding

Western/Rustic Wedding

Venue: Barn or backyard/piece of land

Attire: Cowboy boots, lace, cowboy hats

Color pallet: cream, brown, burgundy

Décor: Mason jars, lace, dark wood, gingham, barrels

Floral: Sunflowers, succulents, cacti, daisies and baby’s breath

Catering: BBQ, fried chicken with biscuits, fajitas

In Collin County

To kick up your boots for a Western-themed wedding in Collin County, check out the Rusty Barn at the Ranch or the Venue at Waterstone. Plano BBQ Catering can bring the good eats, and Simply Chic Event Rentals can provide old whiskey barrels, firepits and mason jars for décor.

Modern City Wedding

Venue: Hotel or downtown event space, museum

Attire: Silk, velvet, satin

Color pallet: Navy, gold, white, blush

Décor: Marble, etched glass, gold vases

Floral: Roses, calla lilies, orchids
Catering: Plated meal

In Collin County

For a modern wedding, look into hosting it at a museum, such as the Perot Museum, or a hotel, like the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. Serve a beautifully-presented and delicious plated meal for each guest with Tre Cooking Concepts.

vintage wedding
Vintage Wedding

Vintage Wedding

Venue: Victorian-style homes, barns

Attire: Pearls, suspenders, lace

Color palette: Neutrals

Décor: Lace, distressed wood, chandeliers

Floral: Baby’s breath, roses, lilacs
Catering: Vintage plates and flatware, tea, coffee

In Collin County

When planning a vintage wedding, rely heavily on your décor to set the tone. Gold Dust Vintage Rentals in Plano and Rent My Dust Vintage Rentals in Grapevine can set you up with unique pieces and all things vintage. For venues, try the Heritage Farmstead Museum or Heard-Craig Center for the Arts.

Read more: The wilds of Caddo Lake

Fairy Tale Wedding

Venue: Castle or large estate

Attire: Ballgown, tiara

Color pallet: Pink, purple, gold

Décor: Lanterns, chandeliers, crystals, twinkling lights

Floral: Roses, hydrangeas
Catering: Plated meal

In Collin County

Verona Villa and Knotting Hill Estate are two great venue options for a fairytale wedding around Collin County. Have HighGarden events create a custom floral wall that guests can take photos in front of and hire the European Ensemble String Quartet for sophisticated entertainment.

harry potter wedding
Harry Potter Wedding

Harry Potter Wedding

Venue: Event space with tall vaulted ceilings and long banquet hall tables

Attire: Golden Snitch hairpiece, maroon and gold striped ties and scarves, Hogwarts house pins

Color pallet: Maroon, gold, black

Décor: Hogwarts signs, Harry Potter books, newspapers, tall candles, suitcases

Floral: Wands wrapped in greenery, hanging flowers
Catering: Quidditch-themed cake, “It’s mimOsa not mimosA” bar, magic potion drink station

In Collin County

Calling all muggles! What’s more magical than a Harry Potter-themed wedding? Have The Blooming House Collective create backdrops and other décor items specifically tailored to your theme, and hire Sweet Art Bakery to make a quidditch-inspired groom’s cake using a Snitch for a unique cake topper. The London Baker has also made cakes that look like Sorting Hats and Nifflers.

Winter Wedding

Venue: Hotel, church, large estate, country club

Attire: fur, shawls, lace, long-sleeved wedding dress

Color pallet: Shades of blue, white, silver

Décor: Blankets, strings of lights, candles

Floral: Pine cones, flocked greenery, berries, poinsettia
Catering: Coffee or hot chocolate bar, grilled cheese and tomato soup hors d’oeuvres

In Collin County

Winter is the perfect season for church weddings since guests will want to be inside and out of the cold. You could also choose a venue that can accommodate an indoor-only ceremony and reception like The Gleneagles Country Club. If you’re planning to brave the cold and have your winter wedding outside, make sure you provide blankets and a coffee/hot chocolate bar for your guests from Hot Shots Catering.

Read more: Gleneagles Country Club in Plano completes $8.2 million improvement project

Autumn Wedding

Venue: Barn or park

Attire: Flannel, lace, dresses with sleeves

Color pallet: Burgundy, navy, pumpkin

Décor: Strings of lights, lanterns, wicker

Floral: Leaves, marigolds, poppies, baby’s breath
Catering: Naked cake, caramel apples, wine and cheese

In Collin County

The Rosemary Barn in McKinney provides an all-white backdrop that really makes fall wedding décor stand out. Have Ruthie Huston make your naked wedding cake with pure buttercream frosting or get some caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for your guests to munch on instead of cake. No judgment if you decide to do both.

spring wedding
Garden Wedding for Spring

Spring Wedding

Venue: Open tents, gardens, outdoor venues

Attire: Flower crowns, floral prints, ivory

Color pallet: Shades of pink, purple, yellow, ivory

Décor: Chalk boards, floral archways, lanterns

Floral: peonies, hydrangeas, tulips
Catering: Fruit, charcuterie, sushi

In Collin County

Is it even a spring wedding if someone isn’t wearing a flower crown? Flourish Floral Design can create them for the bride and bridesmaids and make matching boutonnieres for the guys. Stone Crest Venue and The Vine are both solid venue choices since they have amazing outdoor ceremony spaces that make for beautiful photos in the nice spring weather.

Summer Wedding

Venue: Wineries, lakes and ponds

Attire: Strapless dresses, short bridesmaids’ dresses, wedges

Color pallet: Blue, green, white

Décor: DIY projects, burlap, mason jars, clothesline with photos, tea lights

Floral: sunflowers, grape hyacinth, gerbera daisies
Catering: Kabobs, sliders, watermelon, wine

In Collin County

Mitas Hill Vineyard and D’Vine Grace Vineyards & Event Venues are some of the area’s hidden gems, and since summer is typically the best season for vineyards, these spots make for unique wedding venues. If you’re going with a summer theme, there are many DIY options for décor that will save you some change.

Chandler Hodo
Chandler has been captivated by the beauty of the written word since she was a child. She is a lifelong Dallas-Fort Worth resident with a love for storytelling that exceeds any passion she has ever known. Chandler has a bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism.
