How to throw a themed wedding in Collin County

Adding a theme to your wedding can tie the whole night together as you tie the knot. Browse these themes to make your wedding planning easier.
Western/Rustic Wedding
Venue: Barn or backyard/piece of land
Attire: Cowboy boots, lace, cowboy hats
Color pallet: cream, brown, burgundy
Décor: Mason jars, lace, dark wood, gingham, barrels
Floral: Sunflowers, succulents, cacti, daisies and baby’s breath
Catering: BBQ, fried chicken with biscuits, fajitas
In Collin County
To kick up your boots for a Western-themed wedding in Collin County, check out the Rusty Barn at the Ranch or the Venue at Waterstone. Plano BBQ Catering can bring the good eats, and Simply Chic Event Rentals can provide old whiskey barrels, firepits and mason jars for décor.
Modern City Wedding
Venue: Hotel or downtown event space, museum
Attire: Silk, velvet, satin
Color pallet: Navy, gold, white, blush
Décor: Marble, etched glass, gold vases
Floral: Roses, calla lilies, orchids
Catering: Plated meal
In Collin County
For a modern wedding, look into hosting it at a museum, such as the Perot Museum, or a hotel, like the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. Serve a beautifully-presented and delicious plated meal for each guest with Tre Cooking Concepts.
Vintage Wedding
Venue: Victorian-style homes, barns
Attire: Pearls, suspenders, lace
Color palette: Neutrals
Décor: Lace, distressed wood, chandeliers
Floral: Baby’s breath, roses, lilacs
Catering: Vintage plates and flatware, tea, coffee
In Collin County
When planning a vintage wedding, rely heavily on your décor to set the tone. Gold Dust Vintage Rentals in Plano and Rent My Dust Vintage Rentals in Grapevine can set you up with unique pieces and all things vintage. For venues, try the Heritage Farmstead Museum or Heard-Craig Center for the Arts.
Fairy Tale Wedding
Venue: Castle or large estate
Attire: Ballgown, tiara
Color pallet: Pink, purple, gold
Décor: Lanterns, chandeliers, crystals, twinkling lights
Floral: Roses, hydrangeas
Catering: Plated meal
In Collin County
Verona Villa and Knotting Hill Estate are two great venue options for a fairytale wedding around Collin County. Have HighGarden events create a custom floral wall that guests can take photos in front of and hire the European Ensemble String Quartet for sophisticated entertainment.
Harry Potter Wedding
Venue: Event space with tall vaulted ceilings and long banquet hall tables
Attire: Golden Snitch hairpiece, maroon and gold striped ties and scarves, Hogwarts house pins
Color pallet: Maroon, gold, black
Décor: Hogwarts signs, Harry Potter books, newspapers, tall candles, suitcases
Floral: Wands wrapped in greenery, hanging flowers
Catering: Quidditch-themed cake, “It’s mimOsa not mimosA” bar, magic potion drink station
In Collin County
Calling all muggles! What’s more magical than a Harry Potter-themed wedding? Have The Blooming House Collective create backdrops and other décor items specifically tailored to your theme, and hire Sweet Art Bakery to make a quidditch-inspired groom’s cake using a Snitch for a unique cake topper. The London Baker has also made cakes that look like Sorting Hats and Nifflers.
Winter Wedding
Venue: Hotel, church, large estate, country club
Attire: fur, shawls, lace, long-sleeved wedding dress
Color pallet: Shades of blue, white, silver
Décor: Blankets, strings of lights, candles
Floral: Pine cones, flocked greenery, berries, poinsettia
Catering: Coffee or hot chocolate bar, grilled cheese and tomato soup hors d’oeuvres
In Collin County
Winter is the perfect season for church weddings since guests will want to be inside and out of the cold. You could also choose a venue that can accommodate an indoor-only ceremony and reception like The Gleneagles Country Club. If you’re planning to brave the cold and have your winter wedding outside, make sure you provide blankets and a coffee/hot chocolate bar for your guests from Hot Shots Catering.
Autumn Wedding
Venue: Barn or park
Attire: Flannel, lace, dresses with sleeves
Color pallet: Burgundy, navy, pumpkin
Décor: Strings of lights, lanterns, wicker
Floral: Leaves, marigolds, poppies, baby’s breath
Catering: Naked cake, caramel apples, wine and cheese
In Collin County
The Rosemary Barn in McKinney provides an all-white backdrop that really makes fall wedding décor stand out. Have Ruthie Huston make your naked wedding cake with pure buttercream frosting or get some caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for your guests to munch on instead of cake. No judgment if you decide to do both.
Spring Wedding
Venue: Open tents, gardens, outdoor venues
Attire: Flower crowns, floral prints, ivory
Color pallet: Shades of pink, purple, yellow, ivory
Décor: Chalk boards, floral archways, lanterns
Floral: peonies, hydrangeas, tulips
Catering: Fruit, charcuterie, sushi
In Collin County
Is it even a spring wedding if someone isn’t wearing a flower crown? Flourish Floral Design can create them for the bride and bridesmaids and make matching boutonnieres for the guys. Stone Crest Venue and The Vine are both solid venue choices since they have amazing outdoor ceremony spaces that make for beautiful photos in the nice spring weather.
Summer Wedding
Venue: Wineries, lakes and ponds
Attire: Strapless dresses, short bridesmaids’ dresses, wedges
Color pallet: Blue, green, white
Décor: DIY projects, burlap, mason jars, clothesline with photos, tea lights
Floral: sunflowers, grape hyacinth, gerbera daisies
Catering: Kabobs, sliders, watermelon, wine
In Collin County
Mitas Hill Vineyard and D’Vine Grace Vineyards & Event Venues are some of the area’s hidden gems, and since summer is typically the best season for vineyards, these spots make for unique wedding venues. If you’re going with a summer theme, there are many DIY options for décor that will save you some change.