Arts

The best local wedding photographers

Chandler Hodo
Posted on

Say cheese!

natalie roberson
Natalie Roberson Photography

Ashton Brooke Photography | ashtonbrookephotography.com

Visit Ashton Brooke’s website to see and hear her on video talking about the wedding photography experience she provides. Providing anywhere from 400-800 images per wedding, Ashton loves capturing the “in-between” moments, like grandparents holding hands in the front row at the ceremony, or bridesmaids getting ready for the big day.

Cactus & Coast | cactusandcoastphotography.com

This husband and wife duo describe themselves as your personal paparazzi for your wedding day. They work by really becoming friends with the couples they photograph, grabbing coffee and going on hikes with them to get to know each other before the big day so that couples feel comfortable in front of their cameras.

Joy Neville Photography & Films | joynevillephotography.com

If you’re looking for both photos and a wedding video, Joy and Robert Neville can provide both. They have packages that include only photos, only video or the two combined. Their wedding videos are five-to-eight minute highlight films that capture all the amazing unseen moments from your day. They also offer discounted rates on printed images if you order through them.

Natalie Roberson Photography | natalierobersonphotography.com

Based in Celina, Texas, this husband and wife pride themselves in providing photos taken from two very different perspectives that capture what’s important to both the bride and the groom. All of their packages include both photographers, and they also offer by-the-hour sessions. They can even create a photo booth with backdrops and props so guests can take fun and silly photos.

Two Feather Films | twofeatherfilms.com

Wedding videos have grown in popularity in recent years as couples yearn to see the small moments they missed during the hustle and bustle of their wedding days. This husband and wife specialize in wedding videography, capturing the happy tears shed by family and friends during the ceremony and the goofy fun on the dance floor.

Wondery Photography | wonderyphotography.com

Natalie with Wondery Photography is a natural light and flash photographer that captures couples in both candid and posed shots. She takes the guesswork out of the photography experience for brides by bringing fresh ideas and vision to the table from the initial meeting through engagement sessions and the wedding day itself. Natalie delivers images in an online gallery and even includes cloud backup storage for a year.

Originally published in the February 2019 Wedding Guide

Chandler Hodo
Chandler has been captivated by the beauty of the written word since she was a child. She is a lifelong Dallas-Fort Worth resident with a love for storytelling that exceeds any passion she has ever known. Chandler has a bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

4.2K
Community

29 Acres to open living community for adults with autism
1.7K
Events

Collin Creek Mall to host “Building the Future” farewell event
1.4K
Community

UberAir Skyports planned for Dallas and Frisco
1.0K
Leisure

The coolest new parks coming to DFW
1.0K
Arts

Inaugural North Texas Film Festival to be held in Plano
999
Business

Come together: Abbey Road Eatery and Ales builds community with classic pub food
989
Arts

Construction underway on Music Street Frisco
871
Health

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez visit Cowboys Fit at The Star in Frisco
840
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
plano library plano library
826
Events

2019 Friends of the Plano Public Library Book Sale
Asian dessert culture bubble waffles taiwanese dessert japanese dessert boba collin county near me plano frisco Asian dessert culture bubble waffles taiwanese dessert japanese dessert boba collin county near me plano frisco
823
Food

Asian desserts are on the rise – and we’re thrilled
816
Food

Legacy Hall vs. Urban8
To Top