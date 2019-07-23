The best local wedding photographers

Say cheese!

Natalie Roberson Photography

Ashton Brooke Photography | ashtonbrookephotography.com

Visit Ashton Brooke’s website to see and hear her on video talking about the wedding photography experience she provides. Providing anywhere from 400-800 images per wedding, Ashton loves capturing the “in-between” moments, like grandparents holding hands in the front row at the ceremony, or bridesmaids getting ready for the big day.



Cactus & Coast | cactusandcoastphotography.com

This husband and wife duo describe themselves as your personal paparazzi for your wedding day. They work by really becoming friends with the couples they photograph, grabbing coffee and going on hikes with them to get to know each other before the big day so that couples feel comfortable in front of their cameras.



Joy Neville Photography & Films | joynevillephotography.com

If you’re looking for both photos and a wedding video, Joy and Robert Neville can provide both. They have packages that include only photos, only video or the two combined. Their wedding videos are five-to-eight minute highlight films that capture all the amazing unseen moments from your day. They also offer discounted rates on printed images if you order through them.

Natalie Roberson Photography | natalierobersonphotography.com

Based in Celina, Texas, this husband and wife pride themselves in providing photos taken from two very different perspectives that capture what’s important to both the bride and the groom. All of their packages include both photographers, and they also offer by-the-hour sessions. They can even create a photo booth with backdrops and props so guests can take fun and silly photos.



Two Feather Films | twofeatherfilms.com

Wedding videos have grown in popularity in recent years as couples yearn to see the small moments they missed during the hustle and bustle of their wedding days. This husband and wife specialize in wedding videography, capturing the happy tears shed by family and friends during the ceremony and the goofy fun on the dance floor.



Wondery Photography | wonderyphotography.com

Natalie with Wondery Photography is a natural light and flash photographer that captures couples in both candid and posed shots. She takes the guesswork out of the photography experience for brides by bringing fresh ideas and vision to the table from the initial meeting through engagement sessions and the wedding day itself. Natalie delivers images in an online gallery and even includes cloud backup storage for a year.

Originally published in the February 2019 Wedding Guide