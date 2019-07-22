DFW trails that will make you want to exercise outdoors

Ditch the treadmill and enjoy the fresh summer air at the best hiking, biking, and running trails around!



Trinity Skyline Trail

The Trinity Skyline Trail provides hiking and biking within spitting distance of downtown Dallas. It’s the first hard surface trail in the Dallas Floodway, and while the overall fate of development of the floodway is up in the air, the 4.6 mile-long trail offers spectacular views of what could be.

110 W. Commerce St., Dallas



The Trail at the Woods

The Trail at the Woods is a hidden gem that takes explorers into the heart of the greenbelt, providing access to around 10 dirt paths, in addition to paved ones. It’s certainly off the beaten track, but is one of the last true pieces of Texas wilderness.

1424 Rollins Dr., Allen



Sister Grove Park

This 75-acre hike/bike trail near Lake Lavon is only open for hiking and biking under shady canopies. It’s one of the notable primitive trails in the area, not man-made, but raw, formed under many wheels.

11110 Co Rd. 562, Princeton



Erwin Park

Natural wooded areas, three pavilions, ten campsites and ten miles of mountain bike trails make Erwin Park one of the best places to get your fill of fresh air in McKinney. Bikers, take note of the two Dero Bike stations inside the park, which are equipped to handle minor repairs.

Co Rd. 1006, McKinney



Russell Creek Park

A vast community park with dedicated athletic complexes for soccer and baseball, Russell Creek has a little bit of everything. Glide along the hiking and biking trails, and to cool down, settle down on the shore of the small lake, watching the ducks and looking for turtles.

3500 McDermott Rd., Plano



River Legacy Park

An oasis in the middle of urban Arlington, tracing the edges of the Trinity River, River Legacy Park offers an expansive 1,300 acres, with eight miles of hiking and ten miles of biking trails, picnic areas and even a hands-on science center. There’s even a canoe launch site off of a shady pedestrian bridge.

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington



Ray Roberts Greenbelt Trailhead Dam

Between Lake Lewisville and Lake Ray Roberts lies Ray Roberts Greenbelt Trailhead, a 10.5 mile long trail that splits in two, allowing room for hikers and bikers, as well as an equestrian path.

Ray Roberts Lake St. Park, Aubrey



Spring Creek Nature Area

This 51-acre park boasts 2.3 miles of walking trails, a river suitable for skipping rocks and fishing, beautiful flowers and vegetation throughout and drinking fountains for both humans and dogs. Once you finish your trek, many great restaurants await at the CityLine development located directly across.

N. Plano Rd., Richardson



Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt

Two miles of trails, wetlands, Blackland Prairie and ponds cover the Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt in Frisco. One of the most beautiful parks in the area, it even won a Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) award in 2018 for the best park design in the state.

3925 Bear Creek Ln., Frisco

Duck Creek Greenbelt

Serene and lightly trafficked, Duck Creek Greenbelt is known for its a 5.7 mile concrete trail that meanders around the creek, through thick, towering trees. It’s natural: birds flock to the trees in the near-silence, and fish glide under the water of Duck Creek.

4917 Duck Creek Dr., Garland



Katy Trail

One of the most popular paths in all of DFW, it’s practically a rite of passage to park near the start of this path and make your way through the shade to Katy Trail Ice House, a local institution, and collapse, sweaty, into a glass of Summer Beer or sangria. Just rewards.

5207 McKinney Ave. Ste. 19A, Dallas



Valley View Park, Dallas

Valley View’ recreation area has a little bit of everything, including more than 27 acres of trails, a playground, picnic tables, grills and a soccer field. It’s a venerable piece of land; it was established in 1956, and Dallasites have been enjoying it ever since.

7000 Valley View Ln., Dallas



Watters Branch Trail

Passing through the Dayspring Nature Preserve, Watters Branch Trail starts at 7.1 miles

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm shopping center, and winds along 7.1 miles, all paved for inline skating, biking and jogging.

Collin Mckinney Pkwy., Allen



Chisholm Trail Greenbelt

Chisholm Trail cuts neatly through Plano, dotted playgrounds. Beautiful and solitary, it begins at Harrington Park and travels north and west to Legacy Drive, offering scenic views of the creek, until it intersects with Bluebonnet Trail.

Legacy Drive, Plano



Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

Nine miles of hiking trails and off-road biking paths wind through the West Plano Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, which is perfect for enjoying some sunshine with the family pet. Make a stop at the observation tower for a view of the city.

6701 W. Parker Rd., Plano



Big Cedar Wilderness Trails

Big Cedar Wilderness Trails is found at the highest elevation in the city of Dallas, trailing through cedar and hardwood forest before diving into a valley of mesquite trees and cactus. One of the most unique trails in the area, Big Cedar Wilderness Trails has at least 10 biking loops.

8991-8999 Isom Ln., Dallas



Hoblitzelle Park Trail

Hoblitzelle Park has a picnic pavilion, three playgrounds, and a lovely hard surface trail that runs for over three miles, making wide one-mile loop around the park itself and continuing along the bank of a creek.

7500 Red River Dr., Plano

Fun Runs

Need some motivation to exercise outdoors? Consider these annual marathons around DFW!

The Plano Half Marathon

Both a 5K and 10K, a part of the Plano Balloon Festival every September.



Skyline Half

Run south along the Trinity River and under the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.



Irving Marathon

Featuring a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Fun Run



Velvet Hammer 5K

An untimed race ending at Peticolas Brewing Company



Allen Eagle Fun Run

School mascots, cheerleaders and free food, benefitting Allen ISD.



Race for the Cure

Supporting Susan G. Komen Dallas for more than thirty years running.





