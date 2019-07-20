Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony

Photo courtesy of Truck Yard

Upon opening in Lower Greenville in 2013, Truck Yard became an instant favorite among Dallas foodies and beer lovers. The adult food and beverage playground then opened its second location in Houston and has now opened its third location in The Colony in the Grandscape development. At Truck Yard, guests can enjoy different selections of street food and beverages in a spacious outdoor beer garden. Food truck owners also have the opportunity to showcase their craft.

Truck Yard is described as a “come as you are” environment. Friends can gather around, eat good food and enjoy live music. Guests are also encouraged to bring their dogs.

Apart from Steak Me Home Tonight, Truck Yard’s in-house cheesesteak stand, there is no set menu at Truck Yard, but rather, a rotating set of food trucks. Favorites of the Lower Greenville location, including Easy Slider and Stick Dog, will venture out to The Colony on select days. Also scheduled for Truck Yard’s The Colony location are Ay Papito, a food truck specializing in Puerto Rican cuisine prepared via traditional Japanese cooking methods, as well as The Dock, a seafood food truck serving up lobster grinders and shrimp rolls.

Photo courtesy of Truck Yard

In addition to the food trucks, there will also be yard games and an airstream bedecked with art, making for a cool Instagram photo-op.

Visitors to Truck Yard can play yard games, including a life size Battleship | Photo courtesy of Truck Yard

There will also be a museum containing over 1,400 painted toilet seats collected by Barney Smith.

A look at Truck Yard’s toilet seat museum | Photo by Ariana Hajibashi

Additional portions to Truck Yard are currently under construction. Future additions will include Beard Science, a sour house microbrewery, as well as a tiki bar, a karaoke room and a poker room.

Truck Yard is open every day of the year, except for Christmas.

Truck Yard – The Colony

5959 Grove Lane, The Colony

Hours:

Monday – Friday : 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

: 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

More: 469.401.6764 | truckyardthecolony.com