Go fish at these serene spots around Collin County

Find a spot of peace and quiet at a fishing pier at nearby lakes and parks.
Bethany Lakes Park
This expansive city park has four ponds for catch-and-release fishing. Find abundant bluegills, trout and catfish in this tranquil 40-acre community park, where it’s just you, the turtles, ducks and the other fishers.
745 S. Allen Heights Dr., Allen
Bob Woodruff Park
The draws of Bob Woodruff Park North include a pavilion, playground, restrooms, fishing pier, sand volleyball court and hard surface trails. Feed the ducks and wait for a catfish to nibble on the line.
2601 San Gabriel Dr., Plano
Breckenridge Park
Richardson’s Breckinridge Park is around 417 acres, with picnic areas, wildflower fields, a beautiful gazebo and three ponds which are available for fishing. Breckinridge is for the most part undeveloped, and still feels a little wild.
5300 Renner Rd., Richardson
Russell Creek Park
This community park in Plano is laid out with hiking trails, soccer and baseball fields, and a playground in addition to a small lake. It’s probably best known for catfish, caught on sunny piers.
3500 McDermott Rd., Plano
Towne Lake Recreation Area
Towne Lake Recreation Area is well known as one of the best places in the county for summer relaxation. Kids especially like to take swan paddle boats out onto the pond and throw horseshoes. The pier rests on the 22-acre lake and allows for comfortable fishing.
1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney
Lake Bob Sandlin State Park
In the tall grass and Piney Woods of East Texas, Lake Bob Sandlin has breathtaking shorelines, and plentiful fishing. Surrounded by rolling hillsides populated with wildlife, it’s a welcome respite from the speed of city life.
341 State Park Rd. 2117, Pittsburg
Lake Lavon
Collin County’s major water supplier, Lake Lavon has up to four million visitors a year. With 16 parks, 244 picnic sites, 167 camping sites, and well-loved fishing piers on both sides of the major dam, Lake Lavon has a little of everything.
State Highway 78, TX
Fishing Tournaments and Clubs
The Colony Bass Club
Gun Barrel City, TX
Tuesday Night Tournaments on Lake Ray Hubbard
Rowlett, TX
Lake Lewisville Saturday Mornings
Lewisville, TX
Denton County Bass Club
Lewisville, TX
Lake Arlington Thursday Night Working Man’s Tournament
Arlington, TX
Century Bass Club
Gun Barrel City, TX
Joe Pool Lake Wednesdays
Arlington, TX
Eagle Mountain Tuesday Night Working Man’s Tournament
Eagle Mountain, TX
Originally published in Local Profile’s June 2019 Great Outdoors Guide