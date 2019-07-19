Go fish at these serene spots around Collin County

Find a spot of peace and quiet at a fishing pier at nearby lakes and parks.



Bethany Lakes Park

Bethany Lakes Park

This expansive city park has four ponds for catch-and-release fishing. Find abundant bluegills, trout and catfish in this tranquil 40-acre community park, where it’s just you, the turtles, ducks and the other fishers.

745 S. Allen Heights Dr., Allen



Bob Woodruff Park

The draws of Bob Woodruff Park North include a pavilion, playground, restrooms, fishing pier, sand volleyball court and hard surface trails. Feed the ducks and wait for a catfish to nibble on the line.

2601 San Gabriel Dr., Plano



Breckenridge Park

Richardson’s Breckinridge Park is around 417 acres, with picnic areas, wildflower fields, a beautiful gazebo and three ponds which are available for fishing. Breckinridge is for the most part undeveloped, and still feels a little wild.

5300 Renner Rd., Richardson



Russell Creek Park

This community park in Plano is laid out with hiking trails, soccer and baseball fields, and a playground in addition to a small lake. It’s probably best known for catfish, caught on sunny piers.

3500 McDermott Rd., Plano



Towne Lake Recreation Area

Towne Lake Recreation Area is well known as one of the best places in the county for summer relaxation. Kids especially like to take swan paddle boats out onto the pond and throw horseshoes. The pier rests on the 22-acre lake and allows for comfortable fishing.

1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney

Read more: The wilds of Caddo Lake



Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

In the tall grass and Piney Woods of East Texas, Lake Bob Sandlin has breathtaking shorelines, and plentiful fishing. Surrounded by rolling hillsides populated with wildlife, it’s a welcome respite from the speed of city life.

341 State Park Rd. 2117, Pittsburg



Lake Lavon

Collin County’s major water supplier, Lake Lavon has up to four million visitors a year. With 16 parks, 244 picnic sites, 167 camping sites, and well-loved fishing piers on both sides of the major dam, Lake Lavon has a little of everything.

State Highway 78, TX



Fishing Tournaments and Clubs



The Colony Bass Club

Gun Barrel City, TX



Tuesday Night Tournaments on Lake Ray Hubbard

Rowlett, TX



Lake Lewisville Saturday Mornings

Lewisville, TX



Denton County Bass Club

Lewisville, TX



Lake Arlington Thursday Night Working Man’s Tournament

Arlington, TX



Century Bass Club

Gun Barrel City, TX



Joe Pool Lake Wednesdays

Arlington, TX



Eagle Mountain Tuesday Night Working Man’s Tournament

Eagle Mountain, TX

Originally published in Local Profile’s June 2019 Great Outdoors Guide

