Get away from the city at the best outdoor summer destinations in North Texas

Disconnect from the bustle of city at these parks, nature centers, and campgrounds.



Myers Park and Event Center | Courtesy of Judy Lawrence

Myers Park and Event Center

Myers Park, with acres of preserved nature and award-winning gardens, is a popular wedding venue and on summer days, its 158 acres offer camping in Myers Woods, along backwoods trails and rustic footbridges.

7117 Co Rd. 166, McKinney



Cedar Hill State Park

Cedar Hill is perfect for a weekend away from the city. Relax by the lake, tour an old Texas farm, or explore their rugged limestone hills and rare prairie pockets. Though they’re just a short drive from the DFW Metroplex, it feels like you’re a world away from the city.

570 FM1382, Cedar Hill



Ray Roberts Lake State Park

One of North Texas’ most popular camping sites, the Ray Roberts Lake State park has an incredible landscape with a clear lake, fishing piers and equestrian trails suitable for humans and horses alike.

100 P W 4137, Pilot Point



Traders Village RV Park

You can bring the whole family and the dog to Traders Village RV Park. Apart from RV parking grounds, Traders Village also boasts a dog park. Plus, if you come on a weekend, you can purchase some treats and crafts at the Traders Village weekend Flea Market.

2602 Mayfield Rd., Grand Prairie

Lake Mineral Wells State Park

Across 3010 vast and beautiful acres, Lake Mineral Wells State Park boasts a wide multitude of activities available to campers, including fishing, hiking and rock climbing. The unique, stunning rock cliffs are a key feature to this Texas state park.

100 Park Rd. 71, Mineral Wells



Sandy Lake RV Resort

Sandy Lake is one of those places so close to the city, that just about everyone has been out there before. Located not too far outside of Collin County, Sandy Lake offers a quiet, relaxed atmosphere, for adults, children and dogs.

1915 Sandy Lake Rd., Carrollton



Bonham State Park

If you’re looking for a quick, quiet getaway with the entire family, Bonham State Park is the place to go. With only 12 RV docks, Bonham State Park is hardly ever crowded, allowing for peace and tranquility. Plus, families can enjoy mountain biking, paddle boating and a small beach.

1363 State Park 24, Bonham



Meadowmere Park

While you won’t be completely unplugged at Meadowmere, the park does both just enough amenities to keep you and the kids pleased. There are bathhouses with showers on-site, as well as a beach, picnic tables, and barbecue grills, perfect for families with young children.

3000 Meadowmere Ln., Grapevine



Murrell Park

For those who really want to unplug, Murrell Park offers a grand amount of space for tents and ground campers. There’s room for campers to ditch their worldly possessions and become one with nature. Plus, Murrell Park’s on-site fire pits allow campers to stay warm year round.

880 Simmons Rd., Flower Mound



Dinosaur Valley State Park

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the creatures who came before us, you won’t find a better place to do so than Dinosaur Valley State Park. Campers at the Glen Rose park can walk tracks made by dinosaurs, dig and discover fossils and learn about prehistoric earth. Not to mention, electric and water hookups are a huge plus!

1629 Park Rd. 59, Glen Rose



Where to go for the best stargazing



Perot Museum of Nature and Science

2201 N. Field St., Dallas



Rafes Urban Astronomy Center

2350 Tom Cole Rd., Ponder



Frisco Commons State Park

8000 McKinney Rd., Frisco



Harry Moss Park

7601 Greenville Ave., Dallas



Lake Lewisville

Lewisville, Texas



University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium

700 Planetarium Pl., Arlington



Cooper State Park

1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs



Cedar Hills State Park

570 FM1382, Cedar Hill

Purtis Creek State Park

14225 FM316, Eustace

