Celebrating Fourth of July in Collin County

Image source: Shutterstock

Three cheers for the red, white and blue! All throughout Collin County, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, fireworks, food and fun. Break out the beach towels and sit back and relax, because this year’s Fourth is stacked with events poised for fun throughout all of north Texas.

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Keeping up the tradition of being “first to the Fourth,” Celebration Park in Allen will host the first of Collin County’s Fourth of July festivities. The event will include live music, games and activities, diverse food options and a state-of-the-art fireworks show synchronized to contemporary and patriotic music. Prior to fireworks, there will be a car show and a ninja challenge, featuring various types of obstacle courses.

Image source: City of Allen

Celebration Park | 701 Angel Pkwy., Allen | Saturday, June 29 | 4 p.m.

All American 4th

City of Plano will host a full-fledged festival this Fourth, featuring food trucks, live music and a stupendous fireworks show synchronized to live music. All American 4th is free to attend, with parking available at Collin College, Plano Event Center and First United Methodist Church.

Image courtesy of City of Plano



Collin College | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano | Thursday, July 4 |4 p.m.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco Square will offer all sorts of family-friendly activities this Fourth. Throughout the downtown plaza, there will be several food vendors, a community stage where local entertainers will perform and a Hometown Hero Exhibit showcasing Frisco’s police and fire departments. Across the street, Toyota Stadium will be hosting a Major League Soccer match featuring FC Dallas. A 20-minute fireworks show will begin immediately after the soccer match.

Image source: @FriscoFreedomFest on Facebook

Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco |Thursday, July 4 | 4 p.m.

Red, White & Boom

City of McKinney will host an entire day of Fourth of July festivities, beginning with a classic car, truck and cycle show in Historic Downtown McKinney. Families will also be able to participate in free activities and watch live musical performances. In the evening, a fireworks show will take place at McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch.

Image source: Shutterstock

Historic Downtown McKinney |11 N. Tennessee St., McKinney | Thursday, July 4 | 10 a.m.

Family 4th Celebration

Breckinridge Park will host an evening filled with concessions, kids activities, a performance by The Richardson Community Band and fireworks. Activities include bounce houses and climbing walls for kids, and adults are allowed to bring their own grills. There will be a free shuttle service from Telecom Pkwy and Renner Rd parking lots to help attendees easily navigate the park.

Image source: City of Richardson

Breckinridge Park | 3555 Brand Rd., Richardson | Thursday, July 4 | 6 p.m.