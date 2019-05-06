Events

Texas Women’s Foundation hosts Women in Leadership panel discussions on May 9

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Texas Women’s Foundation, the largest regional women’s fund in the world, invites those interested to learn about the unique issues facing women and girls in North Texas on May 9. Moderated by Texas Women’s Foundation President & CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson, an esteemed panel of female leaders will speak about the opportunities and obstacles they face navigating their work cultures and leadership responsibilities. The organization is committed to advancing leadership opportunities for women and girls at every level. The Breakfast Event takes place in Plano, and the Lunch Event takes place in Dallas. The event is free, but registration is required: https://www.txwf.org/events/viewpoints/.Space is limited.

BREAKFAST EVENT: 8:00-9:30 a.m.

Renaissance Hotel (Legacy West)
6007 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Bonnie Clinton is head of Indirect Procurement Shared Services for Toyota North America where she is responsible for the strategic leadership and services of several departments that support the business units of Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services.

Maria Lopez, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, student is a member of Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC), a group of the Young Women’s Initiative (YWI). The YWI focuses on amplifying the voices and power of young women of color, ages 16-24, from the community’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Anita Paxton is the Vice President of Talent Management at Axxess, where her mission is to lead organizational success through people. As a strategist, she develops talent strategy aligned with the overall company goal to attract, hire, manage and retain top talent for the company.

Read more: Kidist Norahun talks beauty, motherhood, and the challenges of meeting expectations

LUNCH EVENT: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Campbell Centre II
Mezzanine Conference Center (M1004)
8150 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75206

Maria Lopez, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, student is a member of Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC), a group of the Young Women’s Initiative (YWI). The YWI focuses on amplifying the voices and power of young women of color, ages 16-24, from the community’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Neena Newberry is twelve-time award-winning executive coach, speaker and author. A former Deloitte Consulting executive with more than 25 years of business and leadership development experience, Neena excels at simple, proven solutions to achieve unprecedented business and career results.

Tanya Winchel is a single mother, storm spotter and Senior Vice President/Director of Accounting and Tax, Hilltop Holdings Inc.  Her expertise falls in the area of corporate taxation, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the banking, broker-dealer and mortgage industries. 

About Texas Women’s Foundation: Texas Women’s Foundation, formerly Dallas Women’s Foundation, is investing to Transform Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities throughout Texas. One of the world’s largest women’s funds, it is a trusted leader in advocating for and advancing economic security for Texas women, girls and families, and ensuring women and girls are enabled and supported in taking leadership roles in every sector in the state. For more information, visit www.txwf.org.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.7K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.5K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.4K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
988
Food

The nine most intriguing new desserts in Collin County
987
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
950
Health

Newborn survives heart failure at Children’s Health
908
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
891
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
840
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano
797
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
770
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top