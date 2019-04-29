Party hard at Bubbles & Beats

To tell the tale of Party Time Texas… well how much time do you have? For your benefit, here is an experience to critique yourself. This May, along with Mother’s Day and spring showers, this is an event you can’t miss.

Bubbles & Beats is featuring a selective choice of entertainment. It’s a night where you can bring your significant other and friends to downtown Dallas. Party Time Texas will liven your Thursday night with entertainment including, casino tables, caricature artists, cocktail – fortune readings, escape rooms, and many more talents. The featured DJ will keep you swinging from side to side as you grab your champagne from a strolling beverage skirt. The lady of the hour will be wearing the eye capturing champagne skirt and walking around keeping you hydrated.

Register now to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

Overlook downtown Dallas from the 17th floor. A view that is destined to engulf you and your guest’s attention. A free evening of bubbles and music has never looked so amazing.

BUBBLES & BEATS

Thursday, May 2, 6-8 p.m.

Serendipity Labs, 2323 Ross Avenue (17th Floor), Dallas

FREE EVENT, register now.

For more information contact Elizabeth at [email protected]