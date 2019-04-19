Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews

Dr. James Andrews will speak at breakfast series on April 26 | Image courtesy of Children’s Health

Children’s Health will host a breakfast series featuring renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. James Andrews. Based in Alabama, Andrews is one of the nations most well-renowned orthopedic surgeons, serving as the team doctor for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tampa Bay Rays, Auburn University Tigers, and Washington Redskins.

Over the span of his career, Andrews has treated many high-profile patients, including Emmitt Smith, Yu Darvish, Allen Iverson and John Cena. He has also made several contributions to scientific and clinic research in knee, shoulder and elbow injury prevention and treatment.

Andrews’ lecture coincides with the opening of Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. It is the pediatric institute in the region that provides convenient access to a full continuum of orthopedic and sports medicine care.

The Andrews Institute offers services in sports medicine, spinal care, orthopedics, sports rehabilitation, sports performance and sports concussions. They treat several conditions, including ankle impingement, anterior cruciate ligament injury, hip dysplasia and various other sports injuries.

Attendees of the “What’s Up, Doc?” Breakfast Series will be able to meet Dr. Andrews and hear him discuss leading-edge treatment, research and injury prevention in sports medicine. They will also be given an interactive tour of the Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

“What’s Up, Doc?” is free to attend and RSVPs can be made here.

