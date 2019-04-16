Arts

Cinépolis USA to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in 2020

Cinepolis USA will open its first Plano location next year | Image source: Shutterstock

The Shops at Willow Bend has announced that Cinépolis USA will open a new location will open in the shopping district as part of a $145 million renovation project. The 10-screen, 40,000-square-foot multiplex will mark Cinépolis USA’s third location in Texas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cinépolis to The Shops at Willow Bend; this brings North Dallas and Plano residents a high- quality luxury entertainment experience unlike any other in the area,” COO at Starwood Retail Partners Jeff Zeigler said in a statement. “With Crayola Experience, Equinox, the North Texas Performing Arts children’s theatre, The District, the Ascension Annex and now Cinépolis, we’re pleased to continue introducing a variety of entertainment, dining and shopping experiences, unique to this market.”

Each Cinépolis theater contains fully reclining leather seats. Guests can order drinks, bites and meals from a full menu, where an in-theater server will take their order at the push of a button and bring their orders directly to their seats. Guests will also be able to pre-order food using the Cinepolis USA mobile application.

Movies will screen seven days per week at Cinépolis USA’s Willow Bend location.

Willow Bend’s Cinépolis location will provide direct entry to the shopping mall, allowing ease of access to the mall’s shops and restaurants.

Apart from Cinépolis’ Plano opening, The Shops at Willow Bend will also open a 35,000 square foot Equinox fitness club. The shopping center’s $145 million renovation includes a full evolution into an inclusive, 24/7 neighborhood that provides a variety of entertainment and dining concepts for all phases of life.

There is currently no projected opening date for Cinépolis USA’s Willow Bend location.

