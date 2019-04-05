Welcome summer with the 2019 Celina Garden Tour on June 8

The 2019 Celina Garden Tour, an exclusive showcase of eight area home gardens and wineries, will be presented rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Advance tickets are $20, and will be available online beginning March 16 at www.celinagardenclub.org, for pickup starting at 8 a.m. on tour day in Celina’s historic downtown square, near Walnut and Ohio Streets. Same-day tickets may also be purchased there for $25.

Tickets will also be sold at four area retailers: Annie Jack, 222 W. Walnut St., Celina; D&L Farm and Home, 811 N. Louisiana Drive, Celina; Texas Seasons Nursery, 807 N. Preston Road, Celina; and Cristina’s Stone & Garden Center, 14400 Preston Road, Frisco.

Presented by the Celina Garden Club, the self-guided tour winds through the picturesque countryside of Celina, providing stunning views of its vast farmlands and gently rolling terrain as well as rare glimpses at several of area’s most impressive gardens.

“We are excited about the 2019 Garden Tour as we enjoy sharing Celina’s beautiful gardens and wineries with our North Texas friends and neighbors,” said Celina Garden Club President Lynn Balint, whose own home garden is featured on the tour.

Other venues on the tour include Caudalie Crest Winery; Eden Hill Winery & Vineyard; a private home vineyard; Maryland Farms; and a trio of suburban-home gardens that highlight the beauty and benefits of indoor-outdoor living. An assortment of handcrafted foods, beverages and products will be available for purchase at several venues, including homemade pies and preserves, home décor and other items.

The 2019 Celina Garden Tour will highlight the burgeoning area’s rustic charm and resources, according to Melissa Green, who oversees special events and philanthropy for the Celina Garden Club. “This year’s tour reflects the urban growth Celina has experienced with the addition of new, smaller garden spaces featured at homes in a couple of the city’s suburban developments. It will also highlight our rural heritage with sprawling vineyards and peaceful country properties.”