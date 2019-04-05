Business Profiles

Meet Juliana Lopez-Klein, M.D. of Plano Women's Healthcare

Aayushi Pramanik
juliana lopez klein

The physicians of Plano Women’s Healthcare are pleased to welcome Juliana Lopez-Klein, M.D. to their practice. Dr. Lopez-Klein is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Medicine. She received her post-graduate training at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, where she served as Administrative Chief Resident, and was on faculty there for two years following the completion of her training.

Dr. Lopez-Klein and her husband, Dr. Jason Klein; who is a native of Dallas, relocated back to Texas in the summer of 2018 with their two young daughters, Olivia and Alissia.

The addition of Dr. Lopez-Klein to Plano Women’s Healthcare, will help to further encompass the excellent medical care that the physicians of this practice are known for. Over the last nearly 30 years their philosophy of women providing healthcare for women has remained constant. The physicians of this practice are recognized for providing their patients with expert care and compassion along with their expertise in Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility.

Dr Lopez-Klein is a native Spanish speaker and is In-Network with all major insurance plans. She is looking forward to helping fulfill the healthcare needs of the women in our community and all the surrounding areas as well. She is currently taking appointments and is looking forward to meeting you and your families very soon.

Plano Women’s Healthcare

1600 Coit Road, Suite 202

Plano, Texas 75075

(972) 596-2470

www.planowomenshealthcare.com

