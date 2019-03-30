Food

The nine most intriguing new desserts in Collin County

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on

Some of the best new sweet shops opened too late for us to include them in our 52 best dessert feature–seriously, so many things. But we’re still excited about them. As with all dessert, get it while it’s hot.

Hiccups Tea House and Churroholic

A Fruity Pebble Churro Ice Cream Sandwich from Churroholic | Image source: @thechurroholic on Facebook

Hiccups Tea House and Churroholic will offer fancy twists on churros: churro sandwiches and churro sundaes. Toppings for Churroholic’s ice cream sandwiches include toffee crunch, sprinkles, Oreo cookies, crushed almonds, coconut flakes, and Fruity Pebbles. Thankfully, it’s open now!

Hours: Every day | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 9144 Prestmont Pl., Frisco

More: 972.292.9515 | hiccupsteahouse.com | churroholic.com

Sugar Pine Creamery

Soft serve is the new frozen yogurt, which is the old ice cream. Sugar Pine Creamery answers the craze with boba tea, coffee and innovative soft serve like dairy-free strawberry and tangerine, not-dairy-free dark chocolate hazelnut, genmaicha marshmallow … and popcorn. What is popcorn-flavored soft serve? Not sure. Didn’t try it. But am very interested.

It’s open now.

Hours:

  • Mon – Thurs 12 – 9 p.m.
  • Fri – Sat | 12 – 10 p.m.
  • Sun | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: 6832 Coit Rd. Ste. 270B, Plano

More: sugarpinecreamery.com | 469.298.8864

Brunch at The Biscuit Bar: a bite of heaven at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron Ice Cream Dessert near me dessert dallas

Courtesy of Cauldron Ice Cream’s Facebook

Cauldron Ice Cream rotates seasonal flavors like Earl Grey Lavender (Earl Grey really is having a moment), S’Mores, Milk and Cereal (Cereal is definitely having a moment) and Vietnamese Coffee. They’re also, apparently, famous for their Puffles (puffy waffles).

It’s open now.

Hours:

  • Sun – Thurs| 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Fri – Sat | 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 3001 Knox St. #103, Dallas

More: 469.862.4100 | cauldronicecream.com

Didi’s Downtown

Didi’s Downtown has that magical combination of great food in a great location. Owner and Chef Scott Hoffner’s sweet community bistro offers all three meals–four if you include weekend brunch–in a laidback hometown atmosphere. We’re most interested in the Texas Sticky Bun Cinnamon Rolls, deluged in caramel and served with four slices of spicy, candied bacon. Good job, Scott.

Hours:

  • Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Sun | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 7210 W. Main St., Frisco

More: 469.888.4020 | Didisdowntown.com

FiiZ Drinks

Fiiz Drinks is what Sonic wants to be. It is, and I quote, a “Serious Drink Experience.” They’ve got a little of everything: popcorn, chips and salsa, macarons, specialty sodas, smoothies, flavored waters, cookies, and other snacks, and none of it is all the fancy. It’s all named stuff like Try the Threat Level Midnight (Coke with raspberry puree and blackberry), or Chandler Bing (Mountain Dew, coconut, strawberry and pineapple). There’s also a secret menu.

It’s open now.

Hours:

Mon – Thurs | 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri | 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sat | 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun | Closed

6495 Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 200

469.803.5565 | fiizdrinks.com

The Dough Dough

dough dough

Since enough people clearly loved cookie dough enough to risk salmonella, some hero invented edible cookie dough. So they’re probably who we have to thank for the Dough Dough’s new location in Frisco. This cutesy little shop sells cookie dough the way ice cream parlors sell ice cream: cup, cone or spoonful. Check out the flavors of the month, like unicorn and white chocolate Irish cream.

It’s open now.

Hours:

  • Sun – Thurs | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Fri – Sat | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3311 Preston Rd. Ste. 2, Frisco

More: 469.579.4000 | thedoughdough.com

A new Frisco coffeeshop with coffee, tea and good karma.

Biscuit

This little breakfast place popped up on a busy corner of Frisco, and we almost missed it entirely. But it’s hard to miss their Banana Nutella French Toast, with an honest-to-god cheesecake filling, drizzles of nutella and banana slices. They also have Fruity Pebbles pancakes. Cereal really is having a moment.
It’s open now.

Hours: Every day | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3401 Preston Rd. #16, Frisco

More: 469.388.1144 | biscuitbreakfastlunch.com

Better than Sex Desserts

Between My Red Velvet Sheets cake from Better Than Sex | Image courtesy of Better Than Sex

Downtown Plano may have lost Dude, Sweet Chocolate, but it gained a slinky new bar with risque boudoir menu. For example, the Caramel Over Me, where white moscato is served coyly in a caramel-dipped wine glass. It does not come with a safeword, but maybe it should.

It opens in late Spring. You must be over 13 to enter.

1010 E. 15th St., Plano

Avalanche Dessert Lounge

A dessert lounge sounds delicious. According to Community Impact, it was conceptualized by two McKinney, Paul and Holly Hatch will open Avalanche Dessert Lounge, and will offer loaded funnel cakes, those crazy cake-and-lollipop-topped shakes that are so popular, tableside s’mores and ice cream buns (donuts ala mode).
They were slated to open in March, but now it looks like it’ll be April. We’re just here. Waiting. Impatiently.

3530 W. University Dr., McKinney

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
