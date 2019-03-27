Freeze your face off! Cryo1one opens in The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Cryogenic therapy has just become more accessible in Collin County. Cryo1one, the leading provider of whole body Cryotherapy in the metroplex, has just opened its new location in The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The Shops at Legacy location marks Cryo1one’s third location in DFW, among its Oak Lawn and Preston Royal locations in Dallas.

Guests of Cryo1one will stand in the cryo chamber for three minutes. While in the cryo chamber, guests will be exposed to temperatures ranging from -167 F to -202 F. The temperature of the external skin then lowers, stimulating receptors, which then activate a fight or flight response. Vasoconstriction occurs, a process in which the blood vessels narrow as a result of contraction of the vessels’ muscular walls. Blood then rushes to the core, protecting the vital organs.

Read more: A gentler mammogram at many Texas Health hospitals

After the cryotherapy session, the body will immediately begin to rewarm on its own. Vasodilation occurs, a process in which the body is replenished with newly oxygenated blood.

Cryogenic therapy is said to have many benefits, including relief of pain from joint disorders and migraines. It also helps kickstart the production of endorphins, helping to boost mood and overall happiness and alleviate fatigue and languor. Cryotherapy is also said to improve skin conditions like acne, psoriasis and cellulite.

Read more: Life lessons from Lulu Amin, founder of the DFW Beauty Guide

Sessions at Cryo1one begin at $25. Members of the other two Cry1one locations will be able to access the amenities at the Shops at Legacy location in Plano. All treatment recipients under the age of 18 must provide a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Cryo1one

5840 Legacy Cir D175, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 6:30 a.m – 8:30 p.m.

6:30 a.m – 8:30 p.m. Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More: 214.935.5300 | cryo1one.com