Health

Red Mountain Weight Loss opens four clinics in Collin County

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Four Dallas-Fort Worth Red Mountain Weight Loss clinics have just opened for business in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Southlake. After 22 years of operation in Arizona, Red Mountain Weight Loss – the leader in nonsurgical and sustainable medical weight loss in the Southwest – has brought their revolutionary, patented, medical weight loss programs to North Texas residents.

Read more: CUT! by Cinemark opens in Frisco

In addition to bringing healthier lifestyle options to North Texas residents, the four new Red Mountain Weight Loss locations created 36 job opportunities for individuals passionate about providing nonsurgical, transformative weight loss options.

Red Mountain Weight Loss’ medically-proven, sustainable programs offer every patient the tools for success in a safe, nonjudgmental environment where patients see results fast.

“For the past two weeks, we offered a special soft launch promotion that sold out,” said Red Mountain Weight Loss founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Suzanne Bentz. “Already we are seeing unbelievable successes with our North Texas patients. Our programs work because we are built on the foundation that medical supervision is necessary to detect and treat weight-related medical conditions. Our medical staff consults with every patient thoroughly to make sure that they are not just beginning a program, but starting one that is right for their lifestyle, medical history and personal health goals.”

Read more: Highland Park Village’s LOCAL Market is back!

North Dallas resident and business owner, Maria Sanchez, started the Red Mountain Weight Loss program seven days ago during the soft launch. She said, “When I first learned of Red Mountain Weight Loss I was skeptical but knew I needed to give it a try. I’ve been on the RM3 program for just a little over a week and cannot believe the difference. I’m down seven pounds, I don’t have cravings and I feel great. I’ve never been on a program before that works this fast giving me the motivation and the belief that I can do this. When I go into Red Mountain for my Fat Burner Plus Shots it’s as if I have an entire team supporting me and encouraging me. I’ve been telling everyone how great the program is and can’t wait until I reach my goal.”

Fat Burner Plus Shots

To thank their new neighbors for the warm welcome they have received, Red Mountain Weight Loss is offering four free Fat Burner Plus Shots and a free consultation with a licensed medical professional – a $215 value.

The Fat Burner Plus Shots are a key component of Red Mountain’s weight loss programs. A long-lasting, two-in-one combination of their Fat Burner & Vitamin B Shots, the Fat Burner Plus Shots help accelerate the weight loss process for recipients while improving energy, eliminating cravings and boosting metabolism.

This offer, available through April 15, can be redeemed at any of the North Texas Red Mountain Weight Loss locations. Patients are encouraged to schedule their consultation and mention “FB Plus” by calling any of the locations or submitting an appointment request online at texas.redmountainweightloss.com/request-an-appointment. All facilities are staffed by medical professionals and offer individualized, medically-proven weight loss programs and solutions that help patients lose weight quickly, safely, without surgery and in a spa-like environment.

 

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.4K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.4K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
1.2K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
epic waters epic waters
1.1K
Family

Epic Waters indoor water park actually lives up to its name
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.0K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
973
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
crushcraft crushcraft
963
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Thai in Collin County
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
943
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
925
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
frisco fair frisco fair
922
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
GoatYogaRichardson GoatYogaRichardson
869
Community

More unconventional dates in Collin County

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top