Red Mountain Weight Loss opens four clinics in Collin County

Four Dallas-Fort Worth Red Mountain Weight Loss clinics have just opened for business in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Southlake. After 22 years of operation in Arizona, Red Mountain Weight Loss – the leader in nonsurgical and sustainable medical weight loss in the Southwest – has brought their revolutionary, patented, medical weight loss programs to North Texas residents.

In addition to bringing healthier lifestyle options to North Texas residents, the four new Red Mountain Weight Loss locations created 36 job opportunities for individuals passionate about providing nonsurgical, transformative weight loss options.

Red Mountain Weight Loss’ medically-proven, sustainable programs offer every patient the tools for success in a safe, nonjudgmental environment where patients see results fast.

“For the past two weeks, we offered a special soft launch promotion that sold out,” said Red Mountain Weight Loss founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Suzanne Bentz. “Already we are seeing unbelievable successes with our North Texas patients. Our programs work because we are built on the foundation that medical supervision is necessary to detect and treat weight-related medical conditions. Our medical staff consults with every patient thoroughly to make sure that they are not just beginning a program, but starting one that is right for their lifestyle, medical history and personal health goals.”

North Dallas resident and business owner, Maria Sanchez, started the Red Mountain Weight Loss program seven days ago during the soft launch. She said, “When I first learned of Red Mountain Weight Loss I was skeptical but knew I needed to give it a try. I’ve been on the RM3 program for just a little over a week and cannot believe the difference. I’m down seven pounds, I don’t have cravings and I feel great. I’ve never been on a program before that works this fast giving me the motivation and the belief that I can do this. When I go into Red Mountain for my Fat Burner Plus Shots it’s as if I have an entire team supporting me and encouraging me. I’ve been telling everyone how great the program is and can’t wait until I reach my goal.”

Fat Burner Plus Shots

To thank their new neighbors for the warm welcome they have received, Red Mountain Weight Loss is offering four free Fat Burner Plus Shots and a free consultation with a licensed medical professional – a $215 value.

The Fat Burner Plus Shots are a key component of Red Mountain’s weight loss programs. A long-lasting, two-in-one combination of their Fat Burner & Vitamin B Shots, the Fat Burner Plus Shots help accelerate the weight loss process for recipients while improving energy, eliminating cravings and boosting metabolism.

This offer, available through April 15, can be redeemed at any of the North Texas Red Mountain Weight Loss locations. Patients are encouraged to schedule their consultation and mention “FB Plus” by calling any of the locations or submitting an appointment request online at texas.redmountainweightloss.com/request-an-appointment. All facilities are staffed by medical professionals and offer individualized, medically-proven weight loss programs and solutions that help patients lose weight quickly, safely, without surgery and in a spa-like environment.