Shop resale with the Junior League of Collin County at Trinkets to Treasures

Trinkets to Treasures 30th annual resale event presented by the Junior League of Collin County will be held April 6, 2019 at Plano Event Center. Gently enjoyed items are collected from Junior League of Collin County members and business throughout the community to be recycled as “treasures” for shoppers. Merchandise spans 22,000 square feet and includes a variety of new and gently used merchandise including adult and children’s clothing, home and office furniture, appliances, collectibles, home electronics, toys, sports equipment, and much more.

This is Collin County’s largest one-day resale event that serves as one of the major fundraisers for the Junior League of Collin County’s community impact initiatives. Trinkets to Treasures is organized and staffed exclusively by Junior League of Collin County’s provisional new member class of 125 volunteers who invest more than 2,500 hours to organize the sale. All proceeds benefit community impact programs of the Junior League of Collin County. A unique aspect of Trinkets to Treasures is the opportunity for nonprofit partners to receive shopping cards valued at $25 each and free admission for four. These shopping cards are passed along to the nonprofits’ clients in need. More than 600 shopping cards are distributed each year due to the generous donations by the community.

WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 8am – 2pm

WHERE: Plano Event Center

2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75074

TICKETS: $5 admission; children 12 and under free

DONATE: For complete details and guidelines to donate merchandise, contact [email protected].

For more information, visit jlcollincounty.org/trinkets.