Community

Hilti Corp builds on a platform of diversity and inclusion

Tiffany Evans
Posted on

avi kahn hilti

When a random group of individuals was asked to describe the images that came to mind when they thought about the construction industry, most mentioned hard hats, orange cones, yellow vests, heavy machinery, beams, and dump trucks. Interestingly, all described male workers. Only one respondent associated construction with women and noted that if a woman is working within the construction industry, she is most likely in a supervisory role.

It is these perceptions and realities that HILTI Corp., developers, and manufacturers of products, systems, software and services to the construction and energy sectors, is committed to change. Its Diversity and Inclusion initiative places a deliberate emphasis on women and their representation within the construction industry. HILTI’s numbers suggest the company is headed in the right direction.

With a workforce comprised of more than 24 percent females, where 13 percent of those females are women who hold leadership positions, Hilti is making progress. In fact, Avi Kahn, Hilti’s North American region head and CEO, said nearly a third of its new team members last year were female. To this effect, Avi explains how Hilti has chosen to approach diversity and inclusion through a system of lenses it refers to as the three Gs: gender, generational and global.

“We decided to take three [areas] where we really believe we can make a real impact,” Avi said. “We are a global company, and we believe the mixture of culture, backgrounds, and nationalities will lead to more dynamic teams with higher quality discussions and debates and in the end, higher quality decisions.”

Read more: Collin County voters must begin opening their ballots to the possibility of diversity

Much like gender and global, the third G – generational – examines Hilti’s commitment to its entire organization, regardless of differences.

“We want to be that great place to work throughout people’s careers, which is also part of our generational inclusion efforts,” Avi says. “So for us, generational diversity is offering the right benefits and the right job environment for people in their various stages of development and also making sure, regardless of your time with us and regardless of your age, you feel your experience and what you bring to the table is worthwhile.”

Beyond the surface

As Avi conveyed facts about the Liechtenstein multinational corporation’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, his passion shined through. Though Avi proves dedicated to his company’s directives, his delivery seemed to flow from a very sincere place.  When asked to discuss diversity and inclusion from a personal perspective, Avi shared the manner in which his work impacted him on a deeper level, so much so that he signed on with two Catalyst-powered initiatives devoted to advancing progress for women.

“I joined Catalyst CEO Champions for Change as a commitment on behalf of Hilti and myself personally because we have so many efforts focused on gender diversity,” Avi says. “I also had the opportunity to participate in MARC – Men Advocating Real Change, and I became passionate about the topic and just ensuring that women have the same starting point and the same chance to succeed and bring their best forward.”

Read more: Seysei talks new music, art, and female empowerment 

Avi says he is very proud and driven by his work with both Catalyst initiatives and noted that he also received honors from the Girl Scouts of North Texas.

And while Avi stresses his support of advancements for women, he reiterates the importance of building workforces and teams that are inclusive of other minority groups and of teaching the entire company about the concept of the privileged majority. Thus, Avi sees diversity and inclusion initiatives as vehicles for providing opportunities to create better environments for everyone.

“I think it is important to treat each other with respect and to have a certain level of curiosity about each other but in a respectful way,” Avi says. “Diversity is also something that makes you better because you learn about others.”

Tiffany Evans
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.4K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.3K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.1K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
epic waters epic waters
1.1K
Family

Epic Waters indoor water park actually lives up to its name
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.0K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
968
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
crushcraft crushcraft
956
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Thai in Collin County
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
923
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
910
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
frisco fair frisco fair
906
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
GoatYogaRichardson GoatYogaRichardson
867
Community

More unconventional dates in Collin County

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top